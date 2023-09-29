Ole Miss football is a team that has almost always been good and ranked under Lane Kiffin, but they haven't been able to get over the hump and get to the top of the SEC. They seem to fly a bit under the radar each season, and come a little bit short in the games that matter most. So far this season, the Rebels are 3-1, but in the big one that mattered most, they came up short. Alabama doesn't look the typical Crimson Tide teams that we have seen under Nick Saban, and when they played Ole Miss, it seemed like a great opportunity for the Rebels to get that signature win. However, the offense struggled in the road atmosphere, and they weren't able to get the job done. Now, Ole Miss knows that if they want to make the College Football Playoff, they likely can't afford another loss.

The Rebels have another massive opportunity this weekend to get that signature win. LSU football is coming to Oxford for the Magnolia Bowl, and a win in this game for Ole Miss would be huge. LSU comes into this one ranked #13 in the country while the Rebels are #20, and the Tigers are narrow 2.5-point favorites.

LSU is in the same boat as Ole Miss football at this point in the season. LSU had CFP expectations heading into the season as they started off ranked #5, but a loss against Florida State in week one put those CFP hopes in jeopardy. Both of these teams have an early loss, and neither can afford another. Something has to give. This is going to be a great game, and here are three predictions for the big matchup.

Jaxson Dart will throw an interception

In a big game like this, the turnover battle is going to be huge. This game is going to be close throughout the game, and a turnover could turn the entire tide of the game. LSU football has a lot of playmakers on defense, and they are more than capable of forcing a mistake and turning it into a turnover. Jaxson Dart will need to have a great game for Ole Miss to get the win, and one mistake could put the game in jeopardy.

Jaxson Dart will rush for a touchdown

The quarterback matchup in this game is going to be a great one. Both Jaxson Dart and Jayden Daniels can hurt opposing defenses with their arm and their legs, and that is going to make for an exciting game. Expect both of these QBs to do some damage with their legs. Jaxson Dart is the leading rusher for the Rebels, and his run game can keep this LSU defense off balance. Expect Dart to make some plays with his legs, and one of those plays will be a touchdown run.

Ole Miss will lose a nail-biter

Unfortunately for Ole Miss football, that trend of coming up short in the big one is going to continue. This one is going to come down to the wire, and it really could go either way. However, LSU is the better team and they are going to be able to make the winning plays when it matters most. The Tigers will win a tight one.

This is going to be a great matchup and it will get started at 6:00 ET on Saturday from Oxford, Mississippi.