Travis Kelce is proud to have Taylor Swift in his life.

Travis joined his brother Jason Kelce at The American Century Championship golf tournament over the weekend when a fan went viral for giving Swift a compliment.

“You have the best girlfriend in the world,” the fan yelled in the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's direction.

Travis turned around and responded, “Good point.”

Travis and Swift have been dating since 2023 and confirmed romance rumors when the “Cruel Summer” singer attended a Kansas City Chiefs game that September.

Over the course of two years of dating, the couple has deepened their connection. They've attended big moments for one another like the Chiefs' Super Bowl win in 2023 and the athlete venturing into the entertainment industry with hosting Saturday Night Live, an acting role in FX's Grotesquire and Happy Gilmore 2. Travis has also been supportive of Swift after she was busy on the road for her record-breaking Eras Tour and recently gaining ownership of her masters.

They've been on “go mode” throughout their relationship and now are enjoying staying low-key until the NFL season returns.

“It’s been a turning point for their relationship in a lot of ways,” a source told the outlet. “They’re incredibly happy and in sync. There’s a calmness and ease to their relationship right now that’s been really grounding for Taylor and Travis.”

They've been traveling together since the Chiefs loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with minimal time out in the spotlight for dates.

“Taylor and Travis are soaking up every minute of this slower season together,” the source continues. “They've been splitting their time between New York, Nashville, and a few quiet getaways, just enjoying each other’s company without all the usual chaos. This kind of downtime is rare for both of them, and it’s really allowed their bond to deepen.”

Over the past few weeks its been busy for them as Travis hosted his Tight End University alongside his fellow tight ends and co-founders George Kittle and Greg Olsen in Nashville. Swift surprised the crowd when she performed “Shake It Off” with Kane Brown. A source told the Daily Mail that the singer wanted to support Travis in his endeavors like he does for her.

“She thought it would be fun to perform, and it made sure eyeballs were firmly on the Tight End University that Travis holds very close to his heart,” a source tells told the publication. “Travis was there at so many of her shows and even took part. She is now repaying the favor.”

While there has been ups in their relationships they have received a lot of criticism from fans since the beginning. Swift spoke about the backlash from “Chads and Brads” who criticized her appearance in the crowd during her TIME 2023 Person of the Year profile. Recently, Kelce addressed some criticism that they are “seeking attention” with their date nights such as their appearance at the Stanley Finals Game 4.

“It gets thrown out there, like we’re trying to seek attention every now and then,” Kelce told the Bussin With The Boys podcast. “We’re just enjoying life and having fun going to hockey games, kinda introducing her to some more of the sports world.”

Despite what the haters have to say, Travis and Swift are enjoying their down time and looking forward to a future together.