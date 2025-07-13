Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant! The High School Musical alum shared that she and her husband, former Los Angeles Angels shortstop Cole Tucker, are expecting their second child together.

In a joint post on Instagram, the couple shared several photos of the two dressed in white as Hudgens showed her growing baby bump.

The caption read, “Round two!!!!”

The couple were first romantically linked in 2020 and later engaged in February 2023. Tucker and Hudgens got married in Tulum, Mexico, in December 2023.

In 2024, the couple welcomed their first child together in July. Tucker shares the same birthday (July 3) with their baby.

“Happy birthday to my slice of heaven,” she wrote in the post, which featured photos of the couple, Tucker and their dog. “You make the world a brighter place just by being you.”

For Mother's Day 2025, Hudgens shared a black-and-white photo of herself caressing her baby bump while wearing a black blazer. The actress shared how her experience so far with motherhood has gone.

“Becoming a mother has been the hardest, most exhausting but also incredibly fulfilling and joyous chapter of my life. I couldn’t be more grateful for my little family. Happy Mother’s Day to all who’ve done their time or are in the grind. The power mamas hold is truly supernatural and I admire us all,” Hudgens wrote in the post.

Hudgens has been co-hosting The Oscars Red Carpet Show with Julianne Hough for the past couple of years and launched baby brand called A Star Is Born. As for Tucker, after spending time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Colorado Rockies, and Los Angeles Angels he retired from the MLB in March and will beginning a career in broadcasting. He will join MLB Network Radio as a host for Sirius XM's 2025 lineup.

As for the decision to retire, Tucker shared that, “it felt like time,” he told the Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey last month. “If I had a big-league job and they were paying me to be on the team and I knew where I was going to be, I would play till I was 50-years-old . . . but my big-league opportunities were dwindling.”

Tucker shared that it was hard balancing time playing and having a baby at home to take care of, “it takes so much to do what we as baseball players do to what you have to give of your body, your soul and attention.”

In addition to the broadcasting role, Tucker was also at the Angels camp as a guest instructor and is considering coaching a part of his future.