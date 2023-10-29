Oleksandr Usyk was one of the most interesting individuals among the sea of boxing and MMA legends in Saudi Arabia Saturday night to watch the crossover fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. After all, Usyk is slated to face Fury in a unification title fight in December.

Fortunately for Usyk, Fury escaped with a split-decision victory over Ngannou, as that meant one potential major obstacle for his scheduled showdown with the Gyspky King is now out of the way.

Shortly after Fury was announced the winner of his bout against Ngannou, Usyk went to the ring and was asked his thoughts about facing the current WBC heavyweight king.

“I'm ready,” the Ukrainian fighter simply stated.

Oleksandr Usyk has been longing to fight Fury, and he'll get his chance before the end of the year. In his most recent bout, Usyk took care of business against Daniel Dubois via a knockout win last August. Just like Fury, Usyk is undefeated, as he is carrying a 21-0-1 record with 14 of his victories coming via knockouts. Fury, on the other hand, has the WBC belt and a 34-0-1 record, with 24 knockout wins.

Oleksandr Usyk can't wait to face Tyson Fury in December

Usyk's fight against Fury looked as though it was in trouble of pushing through when Ngannou scored a knockdown in the third round of Saturday's fight. However, Fury mustered enough strength to get away with a win amid plenty of backlash from fight fans who think Ngannou should have been handed the victory.