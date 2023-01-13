There is no one quite more famous to a teenage boy than an attractive woman with a considerable social media presence. Louisiana State University gymnast and Tiktok star Olivia Dunne found that out the hard way when hordes of her “fans” showed up and were disruptive during LSU gymnastics’ season opener at University of Utah in Salt Lake City this past Friday.

Olivia Dunne’s superfans were clamoring for her even though she wasn’t in the lineup due to injury. Per Alyssa Roenigk of ESPN, these so-called “fans” arrived at the event holding cutouts and posters of the 20-year old gymnast and chanted out ” We want Livvy!” in such disorderly fashion that it forced the hand of the LSU staff.

In the aftermath, LSU head coach Jay Clark told reporters that they will be beefing up the team’s security detail to prevent fans from going overboard in their display of affection towards the highest-earning woman in college athletics.

“We will have security detail with us now when we go on the road and we will be working to create a perimeter around where we get on the bus, where we load,” Clark said.

Not content with their rowdy behavior, the same group of fans went outside the stadium on Saturday to, once again, scream their lungs out for Olivia Dunne. According to ESPN analyst Sam Peszek, a former olympic gymnast, these fans continued to shout “Livvy! Livvy! We want her!”, something that Peszek thought was “so scary”, “disturbing”, and “cringey”.

Dunne herself addressed this sort of behavior from her fans. She pleaded for them to “be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job.”

At the time of writing, Olivia Dunne has 6.7 million followers on her Tiktok and 2.9 million on Instagram.