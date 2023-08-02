Olivia Rodrigo loves to sing about her ex. Now she's dropping a major update about her new album on X, the annoying new name there's no getting used to for Twitter (thanks Elon Musk!).

Rodrigo posted the first pic of her new album's back cover on Wednesday, which features a close up of her open mouth, apparently making the Kevin McCallister Home Alone scream face, with the song list displayed over her tongue. She's wearing bright red lipstick and has visibly chipping away black nail polish on her fingers. The album is called GUTS, and the song list reads: all-american bitch; bad idea right?; vampire (single already released); lacy; ballad of a homeschooled girl; making the bed; logical; get him back!; love is embarrassing; the grudge; pretty isn't pretty; and teenage dream.

Rodrigo captioned the post with “ze back of the album!!!! preorder GUTS out september 8th!!!”

ze back of the album!!!! preorder GUTS out september 8th!!! https://t.co/vm60IKR3tK pic.twitter.com/rkTO8GYH8T — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) August 2, 2023

The album, Olivia Rodrigo's second major studio release, is the highly anticipated follow-up to her breakout first album, SOUR, which featured the record-shattering hit Driver's License.

The first single on GUTS, entitled Vampire, has already been released, garnering positive reviews and responses from fans and building high anticipation for the rest of the album.

Olivia Rodrigo‘s singing career is taking off. After starting out as a Disney Channel star on shows such as Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, she is now a bona fide pop star with a worldwide fanbase, and is even prone to using some very un-Disney-friendly language occasionally in her music (with a new album cover explicit lyrics warning to boot)!