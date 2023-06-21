The popular Disney+ series, High Musical: The Musical: The Series, has gotten a huge update regarding its future.

Rick Porter of The Hollywood Reporter exclusively broke the news that the High School Musical series will conclude with Season 4. The upcoming fourth season is set to premiere on August 9 with all eight episodes being available to stream.

“This series was always about found family, and about making something you love with people you love. In other words, it was a tribute to theater kids,” said showrunner Tim Federle in a statement. “I can't wait for our dedicated fan base to watch this world-class cast take a final bow.”

The fourth season will once again include a mixture of original High School Musical cast members such as Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed, and Kaycee Stroh.

Returning cast members from the series include Johsua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, and Liamani Segura.

The High School Musical series premiered in 2019 and is the series that made a star out of Olivia Rodrigo. The singer began as a lead in the first two seasons before taking a backseat in the third season. The series is a new interpretation of the popular High School Musical film series from the early 2000s that starred the likes of Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, and more. It's nice that despite the WGA writers' strike, the High School Musical series was able to get all of the fourth season done in time as every year since 2019 has had a season of the series premiere.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 will premiere on August 9.