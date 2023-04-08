Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Olivia Rodrigo is a popular singer and actress who has released hit songs such as deja vu, good 4 u, drivers license, brutal, happier, and 1 step forward, 3 steps back. She is a three-time Grammy Award winner and an American Music Award winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Olivia Rodrigo’s net worth in 2023.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Net Worth in 2023 (estimate): $8 million

Olivia Rodrigo’s net worth in 2023 is $8 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Olivia Rodrigo was born on February 20th, 2003 in Murrieta, California. She was homeschooled by her mother, who is a school teacher. In 2021, she announced her graduation from high school. When she was only six years old, Rodrigo was already taking acting classes and featuring in local theater productions. By 12 years old, Rodrigo already learned how to play the guitar.

Around this time, Rodrigo already scored her first acting credit when she starred in a commercial for Old Navy. In 2015, Rodrigo made her big screen debut in the film called Grace Stirs Up Success, where she portrayed Grace Thomas.

A year later, Rodrigo starred in Disney TV series Bizaardvark. Rodrigo made at least $10,000 per episode for the show, according to sources. She also appeared in other TV series such as New Girl and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, where she pocketed as much as $20,000 per episode starring as Nini Salazar-Roberts.

While Rodrigo has made waves as an actress, she really broke out as a singer.

In 2021, Rodrigo dropped her debut single, drivers license, which went on to top the Billboard Hot 100. Furthermore, it also made Spotify history after becoming the first song om the platform to be streamed at least 80 million times in less than a week. drivers license would also earn Rodrigo her first Grammy Award victory at only 19 years old for Best Pop Solo Performance. The track has been certified 5x Platinum by the RIAA.

During the same year, Rodrigo also released her debut studio album, Sour. The album would was certified 3x Platinum by the RIAA after selling over 3.8 million copies around the world. It also peaked at the pole position of the Billboard 200 chart.

Headlined by drivers license, the album also featured Rodrigo’s other notable hits such as good 4 u, brutal, deja vu, traitor, enough for you and happier, among others. With Sour, Rodrigo earned another Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. In total, Rodrigo has already won three Grammy Awards, including another one for Best New Artist. In 2021, Rodrigo also won New Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards.

Apart from album sales, Rodrigo has also earned from her YouTube channel. She has amassed 10.1 million subscribers and over three billion views to her channel. Rodrigo can earn up to $57,000 monthly from her YouTube channel alone, according to sources.

Rodrigo also recently embarked on a Sour Tour in 2022. The concert tour ran in North America and Europe. With tickets having an average price of $150 per head, the Sour Tour hit the million dollar mark in terms of revenue by its third show. As a result, there’s no question Rodrigo’s net worth soared to new heights after her tour.

SOUR, @oliviarodrigo

$1,028,044 Revenue ($342,681 avg.)

17,885 Tickets Sold (5,962 avg.)

$57.48 Average Price

3/48 Reported Shows#Update — Touring Data (@touringdata) May 20, 2022

Apart from her own concert tour, Rodrigo also served as a special surprise guest during Billy Joel’s concert at Madison Square Garden. The duo performed Uptown Girl and deja vu during the show.

Although Rodrigo has carved out an emphatic start to her singing career, that hasn’t stopped the rising superstar from attending college. In fact, Rodrigo was spotted on the campus of University of South Carolina Thornton School of Music attending classes. However, Rodrigo is currently focused on her blossoming career as a musician. She was probably there only as a visiting undergraduate student.

While Rodrigo is off to a record-breaking start in her music career, there’s no question that she isn’t slowing down anytime soon. In November 2022, Rodrigo hinted to fans that 2023 will see more music releases from the hit singer.

“Hey, it’s Olivia! I just wanted to say thank you so much for listening to my music this year,” she said on Spotify Wrapped. “I really, truly couldn’t be more grateful and I’m so excited for next year, and all of the new things and new music that 2023 will bring. So I’m sending so much love your way and thank you again! Bye!”

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Olivia Rodrigo’s net worth in 2023?