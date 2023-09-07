Per some new lyrics from a track from Olivia Rodrigo's Guts album, she has once again shaded her ex, Joshua Bassett.

One of the upcoming songs from Guts, “ballad of a homeschool girl,” Rodrigo sings: “Everything I do is tragic/Every guy I like is gay/The morning after I panic/Oh God, what did I say?”

These lines seem to be about Bassett. For those unfamiliar, he stars in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Rodrigo also starred in the first two seasons. Most of the songs from Rodrigo's debut album, Sour, are about Joshua Bassett and the drama involving Sabrina Carpenter.

The breakup of Rodrigo and Bassett was very public, and he has since come out as a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Rodrigo recently claimed to not have inspiration when writing Guts, it appears she has gone back to the well with this song.

Olivia Rodrigo initially gained fame from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. She then released the single that would change her life, “Drivers License.” That would lead to her debut album, Sour, which included hits such as “Good 4 U” and “Deja Vu” and won the Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy.

Now, Rodrigo sets her sights on her follow-up album, Guts. Her sophomore album has released two singles, “Vampire” and “Bad Idea Right?”, which suggest a more mature approach to her songwriting. She once again teamed with Dan Nigro, who co-wrote numerous songs on Guts with her and produced all of the tracks.

Guts will be released on September 8.