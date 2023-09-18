Despite what many think, Zack Bia claims he's not the inspiration for “Vampire,” the lead single off of Olivia Rodrigo's Guts.

Speaking to GQ, Bia was adamant that Rodrigo's song, “Vampire,” was about him. “I don't think it's really about he,” he confessed. “I think the Internet just ran with it.”

However, he did concede that he could be part of a composite character, the “blood-sucker,” if you will. “Look, I'm in the industry so I know how a song gets made,” he said.

He continued by seemingly shuts down the idea of his relationship with Rodrigo being “breakup-track-worthy.”

“We hung out, we're both busy, and we ended up not furthering our relationship,” Zack Bia explained .”There was never any drama, you know?”

Whatever the case, don't expect Rodrigo to corroborate this story. Some fans also theorized that “Vampire” was about Taylor Swift. While it very well could be, the “Good 4 U” singer would not confirm that.

Olivia Rodrigo had an amazing breakthrough with Sour after her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series beginnings. Sour won Rodrigo her first ever Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy.

While her back was against the wall to make an album ever better, Rodrigo did so with Guts. Her sophomore album furthers her musical sound and lyrical touch. After touring major theaters across North America and Europe in 2022, Rodrigo will make the leap to arenas in 2024.

The “Guts” world tour” was announced last week. As of the time of this writing, the tour consists of 75 dates across three legs. Rodrigo will get the chance to play “Vampire” in the likes of Madison Square Garden, TD Garden, and more.