Olympics medalist Pau Echaniz decided to boot up some League of Legends after earning the bronze in Paris. The Spanish slalom canoeist was obviously still in a competitive mindset after the K-1 event this year. Furthermore, he even joked about his rank in the game, which just so happens to match the medal he earned at the K-1 event earlier this month.

Spanish slalom canoeist Pau Echaniz streamed some League of Legends just days after earning a Bronze Medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The 23-year old Echaniz posted a picture on X of him streaming League of Legends. In the caption, Echaniz jokes that he won't get on a canoe until he gets gold [in League of Legends]. He also left a link to his twitch account, where he proceeded to stream the game.

Echaniz also spoke with journalist Gerard Romero in a recent interview about playing the game. “Before my final, I lost two games of LoL and got really angry,” he said. When asked how good he was at the game, he admitted that he was currently a bronze rank. Echaniz joked, saying “I'm bronze in LoL, and bronze in the Olympics. I'm stuck, I can't get out of it.”

In Riot Games' League of Legends, there are 10 tiers that indicate a player's skill level. They include (from highest to lowest):

Challenger

Grandmaster

Master

Diamond

Emerald

Platinum

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Iron

As you can see, Bronze isn't too high on the list here. So Echaniz has some catching up to do before he'll hop on a canoe again. To increase your ranking in league of Legends, you need to play matches and win ranked games. This rewards you with League Points, and when you collect a certain amount, you level up to the next Division within your Tier. Each tier consists of four divisions.

Conversely, losing matches also takes away League Points, though there are varying degrees to which you lose points. If you lose to team that outranks you heavily, then you won't lose as many League Points. But in general, you need to keep winning to increase your rank. With bronze being the second lowest rank in the game, it's clear Echaniz is still a novice on the virtual battlefield.

However, a bronze in the Olympics is actually a pretty impressive feat. At 23 years old, Echaniz will still have plenty of opportunities to do even better at future competitions. And in the meantime, he'll have the chance to increase his League of Legends rank, too.

