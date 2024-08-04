Anthony Edwards had a team-high 26 points for Team USA against Puerto Rico in the Paris Olympics on Aug. 3. Besides that, Edwards has been playing some amazing basketball, and Draymond Green thinks that he's being crowned as one of the go-to players on the team as they continue their road to gold.

“Ant-Man is special and he continues to grow,” Green said on his podcast, the Draymond Green Show. “I think what I love most is the way Bron, Steph, and KD are embracing him to be that next young guy up, and kind of giving him the keys to the team in a sense. If you're watching these games he's running the show. Whenever he's on the floor, it's his show.”

Edwards has always had major confidence in his game, and it goes back to when he called himself the No. 1 option on Team USA. Though he may have been joking, Green thinks there was truth in that statement.

“He was half-joking when he said, ‘They're going to have to learn how to fit around me,' but I said half-joking,” Green said. “He was definitely serious, and he meant it.”

Anthony Edwards is showing he belongs on Team USA

Anthony Edwards has shown through the Olympics that he wants to be great, and his play definitely supports that. He has become a major scoring spark off the bench for a team that has All-Star talent up and down the roster. Even though he takes his game seriously, he still knows how to have fun at the end of the day, and he showed that after his 26-point performance where he added in a windmill dunk.

“I’ve been waiting. Yeah, I’ve been waiting. I’ve been waiting,” Edwards said when asked about the dunk, per Eurohoops.net. “I wanted to dunk on somebody, but I got a man here, so I’m glad I got that one.”

Edwards is soaking up all the knowledge from players such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant because there's a good chance he'll be the next leader in line for Team USA four years from now and beyond.

“[Kevin] and Bron, they’re the best two people,” Edwards said. “Team players, they always want to see the person next to them shine. I’m the same way. So it’s perfect.”

Edwards has already let it be known that he wants to learn from Durant, and he's apparently been following him around during the Olympics trying to take any advice from the Phoenix Suns star, according to Brian Windhorst on The Hoop Collective podcast.

“One of the things that people always ask me is, ‘Okay, what super teams are coming out of here? Who’s buddying up? Who’s whispering at their dinners like, we’re going to team up together?' Ant Edwards is trailing Kevin Durant around like a big brother,” Windhorst said.

If Edwards continues to do what he's doing on the floor, he will no doubt be the leader of Team USA when the time comes.