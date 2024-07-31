As the Team USA men's basketball team is going for gold, Anthony Edwards is trying to gain any tips and advice from Kevin Durant that he can put into his own game.

While the outsiders are trying to figure out what super teams will be forming when the Olympics are done, Edwards is trying to do something completely different, according to Brian Windhorst on The Hoop Collective podcast.

“One of the things that people always ask me is, ‘Okay, what super teams are coming out of here? Who’s buddying up? Who’s whispering at their dinners like, we’re going to team up together?' Ant Edwards is trailing Kevin Durant around like a big brother,” Windhorst said on the podcast.

“I asked him at one point actually, I said, ‘I don’t know if you’ve ever said why you are a Kevin Durant fan,'” Tim Bontemps said on the podcast. “He said, ‘Well, I went to a game in Atlanta, it was a Thunder game, and Kevin was playing. I watched him and was like, that’s my favorite player.' I said, ‘That’s a pretty good answer.' Watching that dude play, that’s a good answer.”

Anthony Edwards has always been a fan of Kevin Durant

Anthony Edwards has never been shy about saying that his favorite player is Kevin Durant. When the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns faced off in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Edwards said after Game 1 that Durant was his favorite player of all time.

“I think everybody here knows that's my favorite player of all time. That was probably one of the best feelings ever in my whole life,” Edwards said to the media.

Since Team USA has been together, Edwards has reiterated the same sentiments several times in interviews, and he's also been learning things on the court from Durant as well.

“When the game is on the line who’s our alpha? I think Kevin Durant, he better be… that’s who I came to see,” Edwards said. “Who I look to for advice? Of course KD, that’s my favorite player of all time, anything I wanna ask I go straight to him.”

It looks like Edwards has not been afraid of going at his favorite player in practice either, after a picture surfaced of him dunking on Durant

With this potentially being Durant's last Olympic run, it will be important that he shares as much as he can for the younger players coming up such as Edwards, who will most likely be one of the leaders on Team USA during the next run. Edwards showed throughout last season that he could be one of the league's top players in the future, and being around players such as Durant, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry will only make him better.