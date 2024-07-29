Hall of Fame guard and Olympic gold medalist Dwyane Wade had some advice for one of the NBA's biggest rising stars and member of Team USA, Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards, amidst Olympic competition. After Group C's Team USA beat Serbia 110-84 in their first game of the 2024 Olympics, Wade's alma mater, Marquette, posted the following quote from the three-time NBA champion.

“I know Anthony Edwards didn't go to Marquette. But we have a saying at Marquette,” Wade said, per Marquette's Instagram. “Be The difference. And I talked to Anthony Edwards about being it. Be unpredictable. And be The Difference on the floor when you step out there.”

Team USA cruises past Serbia

Advice from the legendary shooting guard didn't fall on deaf ears as Edwards finished with 11 points, five assists, one block, and a steal in 19 minutes off the bench for head coach Steve Kerr. He came second to Kevin Durant (23 points) with the most points from USA's reserves.

Edwards is flourishing in his newfound role with Team USA, so much so that Kerr chose to play the four-year guard over an All-NBA forward, Jayson Tatum, and All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who received DNPs in Sunday's win against Serbia.

Anthony's impact, alongside Durant's offensive production, made a difference. Perhaps this was the type of play Wade was alluding to, as Edwards' game is blossoming before our eyes. Either way, the young star continues to make strides in his growth.

After losing the 2024 Western Conference final series 4-1 against the Dallas Mavericks, Edwards led the Timberwolves to their deepest playoff run in 20 years. Minnesota will look to build off its impressive run, which saw the Timberwolves knock off the returning champion Denver Nuggets before falling short to Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the Mavericks.

The two-time All-Star posted career-bests in several statistical categories in 2023-24, including points (25.9), assists (5.1), and field goal percentage (46.1%). He was named to the All-NBA Second Team and, at 22, is the youngest member of Team USA.

Wade, a 13-time All-Star before retiring in 2019, is revered as one of the NBA's greatest shooting guards. He represented the United States at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, winning a bronze medal in his first appearance before taking home the gold in 2008.

The Miami Heat legend, who debuted as a color commentator for NBC's Olympic coverage, will join play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle and call Team USA games throughout the 2024 Olympic games.