Coming into the gold medal game on Sunday, Team USA women’s basketball had a 60 game Olympics winning streak on the line. And that was tested as Team USA barely pulled off a 67-66 win over France to claim their eighth consecutive gold medal. Following the thrilling game, former WNBA player and Olympics gold medalist Rebecca Lobo admitted that she was exhausted after watching the game.

“I’m exhausted from watching this game. I don’t know how many people expected it to be this close,” Lobo said. “I think there was a little bit of nerves in this game and France did an outstanding job of controlling tempo, controlling pace, they wanted this to be a low scoring game.”

The game came down to the final seconds as Gabby Williams’ last second shot to tie the game was ruled a two as she stepped over the line. This game was the closest game that Team USA had been in during these Olympics.

Rebecca Lobo is no stranger to the Olympics as she was on the 1996 team that began this run of dominance for Team USA. Most of those players all went on to join the WNBA during its inaugural season in 1997. Overall it was a good test for Team USA in advance of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Team USA women’s basketball continues Olympics dominance



Since 1996, Team USA has won eight straight gold medals at the Olympics in a run of dominance that has not been replicated. But the 2024 gold medal game against France was one of their toughest tests yet.

France kept the game close and even led by ten points early in the game. In another sign that the rest of the world continues to make up ground on the United States in basketball, France had several WNBA players on their roster.

Marine Johannes (New York Liberty), Gabby Williams (Seattle Storm) and Iliana Rupert (Atlanta Dream) all played in the WNBA last season, Leila Lacan was the No. 10 overall pick by the Connecticut Sun in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

It will be interesting to see what the landscape looks like in 2028 as Team USA looks to extend their dominance. The roster will probably look a bit different with players such as Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins likely making their cases as to a spot on the national team.

The 2028 Olympics will be the first time that the event will be held in the United States since the 1996 games in Atlanta, Georgia.