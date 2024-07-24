Brittney Griner is back in Europe with the USA Basketball women’s national team, marking her first trip abroad since her detainment in Russia. Griner, who is focused on winning an Olympic gold medal in Paris, expressed her excitement and relief about the journey, noting that she feels secure and supported by her teammates.

“I’m excited actually to go. My overseas career didn’t really end the way I wanted it to. So, this is a way for me to do that on my own terms,” Griner said before the trip, as reported by Marc J. Spears of Andscape. The team played against Germany in an exhibition game in London on Tuesday, defeating the Germans 84-57 before heading to Paris.

The Phoenix Mercury center was detained in Russia for 10 months after being arrested in February 2022 for bringing vape cartridges containing cannabis into the country. Her arrest led to diplomatic tension between Russia and the U.S. Griner was released on Dec. 8, 2022, in a prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. In her memoir, “Coming Home,” Griner detailed her ordeal and aims to raise awareness about Americans detained abroad.

Brittney Griner thankful to represent Team USA

Griner shared how deeply her detainment impacted her and how she now cherishes representing the USA even more.

“It always meant everything to me,” she said. “My dad fought for our country. He is a Marine… So, it’s always been something that we’ve always cherished, but now even more so. My country really saved my life and I’m able to represent them again and it just means so much more.”

During the WNBA All-Star Media Day on July 19 in Phoenix, Griner discussed the comfort she finds in playing with the national team.

“The strength in numbers, what we’re playing for, the standard, everybody that’s came before us,” she said. “Everything else kind of just blurs out. I got my eyes on the gold, being on that podium and I want to feel that feeling again. A lot of people don’t get to feel that feeling. And I’m lucky and blessed to be able to be in this position. That is what is driving me right now.”

Griner's return to Europe with the national team is seen as a significant step forward. Teammate Jewell Loyd emphasized the importance of creating a supportive environment for Griner.

“We always want to make this group in this setting to feel at home in a safe space,” Loyd said. “And she knows that we always have her back. We always will. And regardless of what happens (in the Olympics), we want to make sure that we have everyone’s back.”

Griner’s journey with USA Basketball dates back to 2011, and she has since won multiple gold medals, including at the 2020 and 2016 Olympics and the 2018 and 2014 FIBA World Cups. Now 33, Griner is determined to add another gold to her collection.