The Team USA men's basketball team captured Olympic gold once again Saturday, defeating France 98-87. Following the game, one of the team's elder statesmen, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was asked what he would dub this year's squad. His answer would likely make a lot of Marvel fans pretty happy.

Based on the journey that the men's basketball team has undergone during the Olympics, calling them “the Avengers” makes a lot of sense. All of us know that James is the equivalent to Captain America in this situation, as he was also the flag bearer during this year's Opening Ceremony, along with tennis star Coco Gauff.

Stephen Curry? Definitely Hawkeye, as he's the team's best shooter hands down. One thing is for sure: This is yet another gold medal win that the Team USA men's basketball program won't soon forget. Especially since this might be the last time we see a team that features James, Curry, and All-Star forward Kevin Durant.

LeBron James, Team USA underwent a winding path to gold

The men's basketball team certainly went through a bit more of a tumultuous path to the gold medal game against France. Their semifinal matchup against Serbia in particular was a close call, as the upstart country led by Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic held a lead against “the Avengers” for a good amount of the game. However, James, Curry, and company clamped down in the fourth quarter, storming back to claim a 95-91 victory. Serbia would go on to defeat Germany and capture the bronze medal earlier in the day on Saturday.

Yet, as all great teams do, they persevered. Players all across the roster from James, Curry, and Durant to Boston Celtics guard Derrick White and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo pitched into the common goal. Yes, there were a few other close calls. The narrow win over South Sudan during the run-up to the Olympics comes to mind. But their goal has been accomplished. As James put it, they “brought that gold home.”

What's next for Team USA?

This is probably the last time we will see James, Curry, and Durant together on one team. In fact, it might be the last time we see the trio ever play on the international stage. James is 39, Curry is 36 and Durant is 35. The next major men's basketball tournaments are the 2027 FIBA World Cup and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. The argument could be made that all three might take one more run at gold in Hollywood, but it's unlikely at this moment.

Moving into the future, Team USA is naturally loaded with stars. The Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards, Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, and Boston Celtics ‘ Jayson Tatum, along with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, are the next ones up. It will be up to them to lead the men's basketball program to golden glory over the next few years. That should be a fun sight for all Team USA fans to behold.