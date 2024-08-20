The Summer Games in Paris was the perfect last hurrah for the stars of the 2010s. This is why legends like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry took center stage in leading the squad past their international foes. When the Olympics come to Los Angeles in 2028, there will be a change in leadership for Team USA. It looks like the backcourt is already set with Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and Phoenix Suns shot creator Devin Booker signifying their will.

Constantly being a part of Team USA for the Olympics is hard. One would have to love representing the country while also still being physically sound to the point that one's NBA squad trusts that their star won't get injured. The Suns have already proven that Devin Booker can do it. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are also slowly accepting the fact that their superstar could be the next face of the league. All that was left was for Anthony Edwards and Devin Booker to accept the challenge verbally for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“I'm going to see you in LA, boy!” Booker exclaimed to Edwards.

The Timberwolves star would then shout back to the Suns shooter, “Me and Book are running the show in LA!”

These two along with Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Bam Adebayo, and Tyrese Haliburton are all supposed locks for the next Team USA squad that is burdened with the goal of bringing home a gold medal.

How did these Team USA young guns do at the Paris Olympics?

The stat lines that Edwards and Booker produced were fairly similar. Despite only being given an average playing time of 16 minutes, the Timberwolves superstar made the most of his time. He racked up 12.8 points on a 58% clip from all three levels of scoring. Not to mention, he also knocked down 48% of his shots from three-point range. Defensively, his 1.3 steals per game were also huge for Team USA.

Booker, on the other hand, was more efficient with his outside stroke. He managed to shoot 56% from three and the field which added up to 11.7 points. His playmaking acumen was also huge for Team USA because the Suns star dropped 3.3 assists per contest.

Edwards will be 27 and Booker is set to be 32 when the Olympics head to Los Angeles. Will these two consistently prove that they're the starting Team USA backcourt before then?