The Olympics are among us as the US Men's Basketball team is looking to go off, with some players hoping to capitalize. The sun is bright today as we share our Olympics Men's Odds series and make a Devin Booker Olympic props prediction and pick for the summer games.

We are looking at player props for the 2024 Paris Olympics. We recently looked at Tyrese Haliburton and his chances of leading in points, rebounds, or assists. This time around, we will check out Devin Booker and analyze his chances of leading Team USA in points, rebounds, or assists. This will be Booker's second time participating in the summer games. How will he do? We're here to analyze his past stats and see what he can do.

2024 Olympics Odds: Devin Booker Odds

Points Leader: +1500

Rebounds Leader: +7000

Assists Leader: +2000

Steals Leader: +1800

Why Devin Booker Will Be The Team Points Leader, Rebounds Leader, Assists, or Steals Leader

Booker averaged 27.1 points per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field, including 36.4 percent from beyond the arc this past season for the Phoenix Suns. Overall, he is a dangerous shooter and one who could pay dividends for Team USA. Booker was one of the integral parts of the gold-medal victory for Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Ganes. Ultimately, he averaged 9.3 points while shooting 42.2 percent from the floor. The only knock on him was his inconsistency, as he had games where he did not do much.

One game we would like to highlight is his eruption against Australia on August 5, 2021. In this game, Booker led Team USA with 20 points. Booker has proven in the past that he is capable of carrying Team USA on his back. Yes, this is a stacked Team USA roster, and there will be many mouths to feed. But Booker is just as good, if not better, than many of the players on this roster.

Booker is also certainly capable of generating assists. Significantly, he was 11th in the NBA this past season with 6.9 assists per game. There is so much potential for Booker to be the best ball-handler on the squad. There will also be numerous players who can take advantage of his crisp passes, such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Stephen Curry.

Booker will lead the team in points because he is one of the most explosive players on this roster. Additionally, he has numerous gifted teammates who can get him the ball.

Why Devin Booker Will Not Be The Team Points Leader, Rebounds Leader, Assists, or Steals Leader

The one thing working against Booker is that he is inconsistent with his shooting. While there are some games he can go off, like the battle with Australia, he has struggled often. In the recent exhibition with Germany, he finished with only three points, two rebounds, and one assist. Furthermore. he had three points and one assist against Serbia.

Booker also struggled against France a few years ago in the Olympics, going 0 for 4 in the gold-medal game. He basically did not show up when it mattered. Additionally, he will be in the shadow of James, Curry, Anthony Edwards, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White.

When you think about the potential points leader, Davis is the current leader on DraftKings with the best odds. Also, Joel Embiid has the next-best odds to claim the scoring leader title for Team USA. Booker has the 11th-best odds to lead the team in scoring. Unfortunately, there is just too much of a logjam in front of him to see him as the top guy.

It is the same thing with the rebounding, assists, and steals. When you think of rebounds, Davis and Embiid probably will lead the way. Booker might lead the team in assists. However, he also may have to compete with Davis, James, and Haliuburton for that spot. Booker has the potential to steal the ball. But that usually is not his specialty.

There will also be a lot of traffic at the guard spot. Curry and Edwards may be the starters, with Holiday and White also competing with them and Booker for playing time. You cannot forget about Haliburton.

Booker will not lead the team in points because Davis and Embiid will get in his way. Also, he will not lead in assists because Edwards will take that from him.

Final Devin Booker Props Prediction & Pick

The Olympics are probably the toughest to predict when it comes to scoring leaders. We all know the depth of talent among the players in this field. But it's all a matter of who will take the ball and run with it when coach Steve Kerr gives them a chance. The only bet we would recommend making is Booker being the scoring leader, only because he has the potential to break out.

Final Devin Booker Props Prediction & Pick: Points Leader: +1500