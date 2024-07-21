It's been an eventful few days for Team USA Basketball ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics as they begin their showcase exhibitions ahead of group play for the event. Just yesterday, they survived a thrilling game against South Sudan that saw LeBron James score the winning basket in the final seconds to give the USA the 101-100 victory. As they hit the practice courts once again, we saw a few key members debut some new signature sneakers.

With Team USA narrowly escaping exhibition losses to South Sudan and Australia, their path to a fifth-straight gold medal could be fraught with peril as the rest of the word catches up in terms of skill and depth. Team USA will have to lean on top players like Anthony Edwards and Devin Booker to help carry the load alongside Olympic veterans like Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

We've also been keeping an eye on the footwear worn throughout Team USA's run and we've seen every member debut a new red/white/blue colorway of their newest signature sneakers for the occasion. Both Booker and Edwards recently rocked new iterations of their signature models during recent practice sessions.

Adidas AE 1

In his first-ever Olympic Games for Team USA, Anthony Edwards has been rocking his latest AE 1 signature sneakers by Adidas. Edwards made noise last season as the league's most exciting player and his first signature sneaker ended up being the most popular basketball shoe of late-2023 and into 2024. Just a few weeks ago, we saw three new colorways teased for the Olympics as word has gotten out that the Navy Blue pair will be releasing soon.

Edwards opted for this low-top version of the Adidas AE 1, sporting a navy blue/red color blocking scheme throughout the upper. The red extends to the outsole and sockliner, while the TPU sidewall is dressed in navy blue. Edwards has also been seen tearing up practice scrimmages in these, so we can fully expect him to lace these up come competition time.

Nike Book 1

Devin Booker will be making his second Olympics appearance after being a key member of the 2020 Tokyo Gold Medal team for the United States. He was already seen rocking a USA-themed colorway of his signature Nike Book 1, but recently we saw him tease this newest pair on social media.

Donning an all-copper reflective upper, the custom Nike Book 1 takes inspiration from the Nike KD 4 “Christmas,” which came in a similar copper/black colorway. They may also be a slight nod to the Nike Air Foamposite “Copper,” which still remains one of of the most iconic Foams to ever release. We're unsure if we'll see these debut in-game for Booker, but we already see them shining one the practice courts.

Be sure to keep up with our Sneakers news for more updates on what your favorite Team USA players are wearing during the Olympic Games!