Team USA women's basketball defeated France in a thrilling one-point game earlier today, capturing another gold medal for the USA at the Paris Olympics. Team USA won their eighth straight gold medal at the Olympics, setting a new record. 42-year-old Diana Taurasi set an Olympic record of her own with the victory.

Even though Diana Taurasi didn't see the floor against France, she still set an impressive Olympic record. Taurasi won her sixth gold medal, the most of all time for any Olympic basketball player.

Taurasi celebrated the moment after the game with her parents, Mario and Liliana. Taurasi's parents were in tears as they took multiple pictures together, which we're sure they'll remember forever.

Recapping Team USA's thrilling one-point victory against France at the Paris Olympics

The French national team gave Team USA everything they had in America's first nerve-wracking game of the Paris Olympics.

The game came down to literal inches. French player Gabby Williams' last-second jump shot was ruled a two-pointer instead of a three-pointer because her foot was barely on the three-point line. The game was that close to heading to overtime.

It was a tough and physical game that featured a ton of turnovers and great defensive plays. Neither team was able to establish their identity on offense, resulting in a 25-25 tie heading into halftime. Thankfully the game picked up in the fourth quarter, where the two teams combined for 45 points scored.

Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson did not look like herself in the first half, but she went on to dominate and lead Team USA to victory. Wilson finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds, eclipsing the rest of the starting lineup in almost every statistical category. Kelsey Plum and Kahleah Copper were the next best contributors, playing crucial roles coming off the bench. Both Plum and Copper scored 12 points each and gave Team USA enough juice to squeak out the victory.

Breanna Stewart has been a stud throughout the Olympics. However, she had a quiet day. Stewart only scored eight points and added three rebounds and a few blocks.

Diana Taurasi and Jewell Loyd were the only members of Team USA who did not log minutes in the game. Surprisingly, star Brittney Griner only played five minutes but contributed four points and two rebounds during her brief stint in the game. This was Griner's first time playing internationally since her extended incarceration in Russia during 2022.

Team USA will try to extend their gold medal streak in 2028 when the Olympics come to Los Angeles, California.