The Team USA training camp is underway, with the USA Basketball Men's Olympic Team engaging in rigorous scrimmages against the USA Select Team and exhibition games against international opponents. Among the 2024 Select Team members is Cooper Flagg, committed to Duke and projected as the potential top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg made a strong impression playing alongside legends like LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

The 17-year-old Flagg has been chosen for the USA Olympic Select Team, which competes against the main American Olympic squad in Las Vegas. Flagg joins pro players like Jaime Jacquez, Brandon Miller and Payton Pritchard, and notably, he is the sole pre-NBA player on the roster.

Flagg is holding his own among NBA stars, displaying his remarkable scoring touch and showing his ability to finish effectively near the basket without always needing to drive all the way to it.

The projected 2025 No. 1 pick received messages of support and encouragement from USA Basketball players such as James and Durant during the training camp.

“They’ve all been pretty welcoming. … They’re just telling me to keep working and stay grounded,” Flagg said.

Cooper Flagg against NBA stars

In one of the Duke star’s viral highlights, Flagg challenged Anthony Davis, which was blocked by the Los Angeles Lakers' star. Flagg then retrieved the loose ball, passed it out to Brandin Podziemski, moved towards the basket, and received a precise pass that allowed him to execute a baseline slam over Davis.

Flagg also demonstrated his all-around play by delivering impressive assists, including a no-look behind-the-back pass that led to an easy layup, exploiting Davis' defensive coverage at the top of the key.

On the defensive end, Flagg guarded players like James, Davis and Devin Booker. Given that he's competing against a team featuring stars in the same position such as Durant, Jayson Tatum, and Kawhi Leonard, Flagg has certainly faced challenging assignments during various possessions.

His versatility highlights him as a modern-day forward, showcasing his all-around abilities and potential impact in the NBA.

Excitement around young Cooper Flagg

Highly regarded as the best prospect of the 2025 NBA Draft the 6'9″ Cooper Flagg will join Duke basketball next season, aiming to showcase his skills and cement his draft status before likely declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft.

He guided Montverde Academy to an undefeated 30-0 season and a national championship. Flagg's performance in the Nike EYBL League underscored his versatility, averaging 26.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, 5.2 blocks, and 4.7 assists per game.

Training in such an elite environment surrounded by the world's top basketball players is immensely beneficial for Flagg's development. These scrimmages push him to his limits defensively and require him to refine his complementary skills while playing alongside some of the best court generals he may ever team up with.

Flagg stands out as one of the most highly anticipated prospects in recent years, showcasing both rapid skill development and impressive athletic abilities.

He can excel as an elite transition player right from the start in the NBA, and is anticipated to evolve into a versatile playmaker capable of fulfilling any role on the court.