After more than a decade, LeBron James is back in the Olympics. The forward just steered the Americans to a 110-84 victory over Serbia, and many — including his former teammate Dwyane Wade — were delighted to see him put up big numbers for Team USA once again.

In fact, Wade even shared a nostalgic post about James on X. The post was by the Team USA account, and it included two similar photos of James dunking; one was from Sunday's win over the Serbs, while the other was back in 2012 when James took flight against Argentina.

“Y’all know the pronouns: HE/HIM,” Wade wrote.

The praise by Wade was bound to transpire, considering how he and James are good friends and former teammates. Besides winning two titles together with the Miami Heat, both Wade and James were part of the famous “Redeem Team” — the 2008 Olympic squad which brought the Gold Medal back to the USA.

Going back to the present, James definitely deserves the recognition, considering how he put up a near-triple double of 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds on Sunday. Making plays not just for himself but for his teammates as well, James was an all-around presence on the floor.

His facilitation of the basketball was one of the reasons why teammate Kevin Durant (23 points) had a stellar shooting night. James and Durant spearheaded the Amercans' offensive attack, with the likes of Jrue Holiday (15 points) and Devin Booker (12 points) providing support.

All in all, Team USA overhwelmed their foes, using a huge third quarter to blow out the Serbs and fully break away. What they did was no easy task. The Serbian team boasted the likes of Nikola Jokic and Bogdan Bogdanovic, but LeBron James and Co. made it look like a walk in the park.