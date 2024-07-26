LeBron James was voted the best player on Team USA for the 2024 Olympics at the ripe age of 39.

James and Team USA have a tough task in game one against Nikola Jokic's Serbian team on Sunday morning, prompting ‘King James' to issue a statement about the upcoming hoops competition on the worldwide stage.

“I think what's different is always a new experience,” James said. “Some guys have never been Olympians, so you want them to see the whole moment…It's a great opportunity for myself to continue to inspire the next generation.”

Video of the James comments was posted on Friday, the day of the Olympics' Opening Ceremony.

They came during Kevin Durant's hilarious reaction to Anthony Edwards' poster dunk on him in practice. Meanwhile, a list of the NBA's top ten average players turned above average Olympians was released.

Now with the Opening Ceremony out of the way, it's time for LeBron James and his Team USA teammates to put it all together in time for their matchup vs. Serbia. Jokic will present the toughest challenge LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards and the rest of Team USA have faced to this point and it's going to take all hands on deck to get the victory.

Team USA struggled to beat South Sudan this past week before turning in a better performance against Dennis Schroder, Franz Wagner and the German national team. LeBron James dominated late game situations vs. both opponents and is Team USA is now the odds-on favorite to win gold this Olympics in Paris.