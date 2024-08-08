San Antonio Spurs and Team France superstar Victor Wembanyama threw down a posterizing dunk on Team Germany big man Daniel Theis in the Paris Olympics semifinal matchup between the two countries. If you didn't see it live — or even if you did — it is worth seeing from multiple angles, as young French children undoubtedly will when the poster hangs on their walls.

France is looking for a date with Team USA in the Gold Medal Game by knocking out Germany, the squad that took home the FIBA World Cup title back in September 2023. To set up a date between Victor Wembanyama and the star-studded Team USA, the Americans will have to once again beat Nikola Jokic and his Serbia squad.

Team USA beat Serbia 110-84 just over a week ago at the start of the Games.

Victor Wembanyama and France move on to Paris Olympics Gol Medal Game

The Victor Wembanyama posterizing dunk on Daniel Theis of Germany was great, but the big news coming out of Paris is that France moves on to the Olympic final to take on the winner or Team USA vs. Serbia.

France won on home soil 73-69 to guarantee that they take home no worse than a silver medal in this Olympic Games.

Real Madrid's Guerschon Yabusele led all scorers with 17 points while Isaïa Cordinier of Virtus Bologna in Italy added 16. Wembanyama was the team's third-leading scorer with 11 points and also added seven rebounds and three blocks. On the German side, Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder had 18 to lead his team in a losing effort.

France has played basketball in 11 Olympic Games and has won the silver medal three times, in 1948, 2000, and 2020. If they could take home the gold in front of their home-country fans it would be the first Olympic gold medal in French basketball history, although they did win gold in Eurobasket 2013.