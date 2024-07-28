It's happening! Team USA is about to begin their quest for the gold medal in the Olympics against Serbia. After a shaky few games, the US is looking to shake off the rust and start on a strong note. However, one question that fans have been asking is Kevin Durant's status. With the Serbia game starting soon, fans are asking: Is Kevin Durant playing for Team USA vs. Serbia?

Kevin Durant's Injury Status Vs. Serbia

Well, it seems like Durant is on the path to playing. Shams Charania said that the star is cleared for action for the Olympics opener.

“After missing camp and exhibition games due to calf injury, Kevin Durant has been cleared for action in Team USA’s Olympic opener vs. Serbia today.”

That does not mean that Durant is guaranteed to play against Serbia. Reports are saying that KD is a game-time decision for the first game of the Olympics. Given his current injury, that makes a lot of sense.