It's happening! Team USA is about to begin their quest for the gold medal in the Olympics against Serbia. After a shaky few games, the US is looking to shake off the rust and start on a strong note. However, one question that fans have been asking is Kevin Durant's status. With the Serbia game starting soon, fans are asking: Is Kevin Durant playing for Team USA vs. Serbia?
Kevin Durant's Injury Status Vs. Serbia
Well, it seems like Durant is on the path to playing. Shams Charania said that the star is cleared for action for the Olympics opener.
“After missing camp and exhibition games due to calf injury, Kevin Durant has been cleared for action in Team USA’s Olympic opener vs. Serbia today.”
That does not mean that Durant is guaranteed to play against Serbia. Reports are saying that KD is a game-time decision for the first game of the Olympics. Given his current injury, that makes a lot of sense.
Team USA consistently refused to replace Durant on the Olympic roster. The reason being… it's Kevin Durant. He is arguably the greatest Olympic player in US history. His 2021 run in Tokyo has earned him legendary status on the international scene. They gambled that Durant's greatness when he does play will offset the missed time he has.
It's insane to think that Team USA has not been playing at full strength. Even without Durant, their Olympics roster is insanely stacked. Stephen Curry and LeBron James are the headliners, flanked by Joel Embiid and Anthony Edwards. They also have three current champions in Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White, as well as other All-Stars off the bench.
Still, this team needs Durant if they want to achieve their full potential. So to answer the question: Is Kevin Durant playing for Team USA tonight against Serbia? It's not quite certain yet.