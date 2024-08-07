Joel Embiid played a big role in Team USA's win over Brazil in the knockout stages of the 2024 Olympic Games. He notched 14 points and seven rebounds in just 12 minutes in the 122-87 victory.

Nothing stood out from Embiid's game more than him hitting the DX chop near the end of the first half, which Snoop Dogg immediately followed the lead on. Embiid has had poor performances throughout his first stint with Team USA, so having a very strong game made for a refreshing change of pace.

Embiid joked that he's going to catch a fine for doing the celebration, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

“Oh no, they still might find a way [to fine me], but that felt good,” Embiid said, via ESPN. “It's good to have fun too, because at the end of the day, you got to take something out of this experience.”

Joel Embiid brings DX chop to Olympics in Team USA win

Embiid has previously received fines for doing this celebration in NBA games. A big fan of Triple H, he sometimes just can’t help himself but do the hip-thrusting celebration when he makes a big play. We'll see if the Olympics has any rules against what the NBA deems “obscene gestures.”

From both the French basketball fans who felt entitled to Embiid representing their country and the American fans who already dislike Embiid, the 76ers big man has faced mountains of scrutiny. He has enjoyed playing alongside other NBA stars but from the outside, people are eager to see him fail. He silenced all his haters, at least for a few days.

Embiid played just the first half of Team USA's win over Brazil due to some ankle troubles but it doesn’t seem like anything too serious. He should be ready to go for a huge match in the semifinals against Serbia on Thursday.