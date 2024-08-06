With 2:03 left to play in the second quarter of Team USA's Quarter Final game against Brazil, Joel Embiid went up for the putback attempt on a miss by Jayson Tatum, and as so often happens any time “The Process” goes for a score, he was met with contact and was awarded the and-1 for his efforts.

And because he's Joel Embiid, an NBA MVP and borderline unstoppable two-way force of nature, you just know he had to whip out his signature gesture, the DX Chop, to tell his foes what to do.

Goodness, Embiid was so on, he literally had Snoop Dogg telling Brazil what to do too, laughing in the stands right alongside the 76ers center.

Originally popularized by Triple H and Shawn Michaels during their time as D-Generation X – or DX for short – the DX Chop typically follows the phrase “Suck it,” which, when done together, really tells a story to oppose wrestlers, or, in this case, international hoopers. While using the gesture in the past has cost Embiid financially, it's clear the All-Star center, who has earned $214 million in his career thus far, is willing to pay up to be himself, especially when it gets an official co-sign from “The Game” himself.

Joel Embiid has been fined by the NBA for his DX tribute

After busting out the DX Chop in October of 2023, Embiid was hit was a pretty substantial fine from the NBA, as they felt as though the gesture was “obscene.”

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined $35,000 for repeatedly making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dummars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 2:24 remaining in the third quarter of the 76ers' 126-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct.29 at Wells Fargo Center.

Asked about his celebration on the and-1 by ESPN, Embiid let it be known that he's a big fan of Triple H and, as a result, felt that tributing his “guy” was appropriate.

“There's no secret that Triple H is my guy. Obviously, DX, when I used to watch wrestling, those were my guys,” Embiid told ESPN of the DX Chop. “Any time I get the chance, I haven't done it in a while so I just felt like it was a good and-1. I got the ball, I didn't even see the rim, and I felt like it was deserving of a good celebration.”

While the NBA may not be a huge fan of Embiid's celebration, both the 76ers and WWE appear just fine with the connection, as Triple H appeared alongside “The Process” to ring the bell with him before a playoff game against the Atlanta Hawks and the CCO of WWE offered to pay his fines after Embiid was hit with a $25,000 fine in January of 2023.

Offered a chance to appear at WrestleMania 40 when it was at Lincoln Financial Field back in April by Triple H, an offer he had to decline due to the Sixers' late-season schedule, Embiid hasn't yet appeared on WWE television in a way similar to Tyrese Haliburton or Jalen Brunson but if he continues to garner headlines for his DX tribute, it's only a matter of time before “The Process” makes his debut on RAW, SmackDown, or even NXT television.