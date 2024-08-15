Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles finally broke her silence following the controversial decision to strip her of the bronze medal in the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics. The decision, made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport and upheld by both the International Gymnastics Federation and the International Olympic Committee, has sparked debate on social media and left Chiles feeling that justice has not been served.

In a statement shared on social media, Chiles expressed her deep disappointment and frustration over the ruling.

“This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow not just to me but to everyone who has championed my journey,” Chiles said in a graphic posted on X, forermly Twitter. She also addressed the backlash she has faced, noting that the racially driven attacks on social media have been “wrong and extremely hurtful.”

“To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful,” Chiles said. “I’ve poured my heart and soul into this sport and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country.”

The controversy began when Chiles’ coach filed an on-floor appeal during the floor exercise final on Aug. 5, which initially resulted in Chiles being awarded the bronze medal. However, the CAS later overturned the appeal, citing that it was submitted 4 seconds beyond the one-minute time limit allowed for scoring inquiries. As a result, the medal was reallocated to Ana Barbosu of Romania, a decision that FIG and the IOC have supported.

Despite the setback, Chiles said she is determined to fight for what she believes is right.

“I will approach this challenge as I have others — and I will make every effort to ensure that justice is done,” she said.

USA Gymnastics officials have acknowledged the CAS ruling and stated that they do not expect the decision to be reconsidered. However, they continue to explore avenues that might allow Chiles to retain the medal. The organization has expressed its support for Chiles, emphasizing the unfairness of the situation and the challenges she has faced as a result.

The controversy has cast a shadow over what should have been a moment of celebration for Chiles and her supporters.