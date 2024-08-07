The Team Australia men's basketball squad took on Nikola Jokic and Serbia in an intense quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday. Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey has been huge for Australia through the 2024 Olympics, but he and his team fell short 95-90 in a tough overtime loss. Thus, Giddey could not help but express a heartbreaking reaction after the defeat.

“We were so close. We had so many chances. When you have the guys on this team that we do, you think you have the ability to go all the way. We believed that with this group. We put ourselves in a position to win that game, and we came up short in overtime. So it's heartbreaking, and it kills me to have to wait four more years for another chance at this,” an emotional Giddey told a live Olympic broadcast, per ClutchPoints on X (formerly Twitter).

Josh Giddey finished the loss against Team Serbia with 25 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Meanwhile, Nikola Nokic amassed 21 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, and four steals in a huge night. Despite the tough loss, Giddey is proud of the 2024 Team Australia squad.

“Man, I'm so proud of this group. I love this group. I love this team. Our coaches, our fans deserved a lot better this than this,” Giddey continued.

Furthermore, Giddey provided insight into what he learned in his first Olympics.

“That every possession matters, and it can go so quick. You know, we play four games, and that's it… you've got to wait another four years.”

Giddey is just 21 years old and looks to have a bright future for Australia in 2028 and beyond. Now, he looks forward to his new journey with the Bulls.

Giddey comes off a season where he averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder traded Giddey during the 2024 offseason for Alex Caruso. Thus, the young guard gained a fresh start in Chicago.

It will be exciting to continue to watch Giddey's development in the NBA and on the international scene.