The Paris Olympics have not been too kind for the USA Track squad. While they started off hot with a gold medal finish from Noah Lyles, everything else came crashing down after. It was the same problems that plagued them in Tokyo which continued to haunt their dreams, except this time it happened on the biggest stage again. Kenny Bednarek, Fred Kerley, Christian Coleman, and Kyree King have to be the most devastated.

The USA Track team for the 4×100 meter relay got disqualified. What was the issue that carried over from Tokyo all the way to the Paris Olympics? Well, it was their botched hand-offs. By the end of it all, they were disqualified. This incident which was straight from the nightmares of the track stars happened when Christian Coleman could not pass the baton properly to Kenny Bednarek. Eventually, Bednarek just had to stop which removed them from the proper relay position.

Despite this, USA Track star Bednarek was quite magnanimous. He vowed revenge in the next Olympics which will be held at their home turf in Los Angeles.

“2x Olympian and 2x Silver Medalist. Representing my country and Team USA is an honor I’ll never take lightly. Competing in three events this year has taught me so much, and it’s only fueled my hunger for more. LA 2028 is in my sights and I’m aiming for one thing: 3 gold medals,” he said.

Kenny Bednarek's Paris Olympics run

Bednarek is not going home empty-handed at the Paris Olympics. He notched a silver medal in the 200-meter dash which he specializes in. A very sick Noah Lyles and scorching hot Letsile Tebogo joined him on the podium after he had finished with a time of 19.62 seconds.

“I’m filled with gratitude for this incredible journey. Walking onto the track and hearing the crowd roar my name every single time is a feeling I’ll never forget. The support I’ve received this year, whether in person, online, or back home has been overwhelming in the best way possible. It was so much more than I could’ve imagined and it made me genuinely happy and deeply appreciative of all of you,” he added.

The American track star from Wisconsin then proceeded to thank his family.

The heartbreak is understandable. Bednarek also failed to secure a medal in the 100-meter dash. His time of 9.88 seconds just got him to sit in seventh place. Nonetheless, USA Track still won the gold medal at that event through the effort of Lyles.