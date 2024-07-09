To start off exhibition play for the Paris Olympics in basketball, it will be an anticipated matchup against the formidable Team USA taking on Team Canada in a battle of the two huge North American countries. One person on Canada that is more excited and motivated than anybody is arguably Dillon Brooks who plays also for the Houston Rockets in the NBA.

Besides his play on the court, people know Brooks for being a tough player, getting to the heads of his opponents like he has had altercations in the past with the likes of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. Both of those players are on Team USA for the Paris Olympics and will face Brooks and the rest of Team Canada on Wednesday July 10, where the Rockets forward says he wants to “make a statement” according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“I take it as (just) another game, but me being who I am, I like to make a statement,” Brooks said, the Canadian born forward who averaged 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from deep. “So I’ll be ready to play. Team Canada will be ready to play, and we’re gonna go balls to the wall and watch the film after and see if we got better.”

Team Canada's Dillon Brooks speaks on Team USA's new look

There also could be some bad blood between Team USA and Canada since in the FIBA World Cup in September of 2023, Canada won the bronze medal, the first time the country has won a medal in the event, as they beat USA in the game to decide the honors. Adding on the rivalry between the two countries and what Brooks has with several players on the other side, there is no doubt it will be ultra competitive even if it is only an exhibition game.

There is a huge difference with this Team USA unit compared to the aforementioned FIBA World Cup as the Paris Olympics team is now loaded with talent like James, Curry, and a bevy of other players. Those other stars include Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, Jrue Holiday, and Kawhi Leonard.

In the FIBA World Cup, with such players as Edwards and Haliburton the only returners, there is no doubt that while that team had talent, it was not enough to win any medal. Right after that event and Canada beat USA with Brooks scoring 39 points, there was reports from The Athletic of James intending to join the squad and recruited other superstars to do the same. For the Canadian-born player, it adds extra motivation that they bolstered their team.

“Yeah, because there’s new USA players, you know, that spoke up after (the bronze-medal game), and wanted to play,” Brooks said, who previously played for the Memphis Grizzlies before Houston. “So, you know, I’m happy that they’re playing because, you know, we get to test our talents against theirs. And you know, it should be a fun one.”

Brooks excited for the new challenge to face Team USA on Team Canada

With Team USA now likely being heavily favored against Canada and probably to win the gold medal, other teams will be seen as the underdog. However, Canada still has a foundation and a bevy other stars besides Brooks like Oklahoma City Thunder standouts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort along with Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray.

“Well at the beginning, it was Steph and LeBron that came out and said something, and then everyone else started joining on,” Brooks said. “I’m happy that they made the commitment, so let’s see. Talent against talent.”

There is no doubt that the offensive talent for Team USA is other worldly as it is filled with the best players in the NBA which is why they are heavily favored to begin with. However, Brooks brings their expectations back to reality by saying that their competitors have to “guard” and “play defense” against Canada as they are not a team to look ahead.

“They’ve gotta guard. They’ve gotta play defense. That’s my main thing,” Brooks said via The Athletic. “Every team that has to play against us has to guard, has to scout against us. And we’re just going to play our game and make adjustments during the game.”

Brooks warns people to not count out Team Canada for Paris Olympics

While Canada got the bronze medal in the FIBA World Cup, they have their eyes set on an even bigger prize, but now their North American counterparts down South are in their way. Brooks would give his pitch for his country, saying that this year is their “time” and they are going for the “gold.”

“The belief was always there; we just had to put it together,” Brooks said. “Now we’ve got a lot of players that are committed, willing to build this every single summer to get better and better and build chemistry and build camaraderie. Our time was last year. And now (it’s) our time for this year. But instead of getting bronze, we want the gold.”

In the FIBA World Cup in 2023, Brooks averaged 15.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 59.4 percent from the field and 58.8 percent from beyond the arch. Team Canada and USA will collide in an exhibition match on Wednesday, July 10.