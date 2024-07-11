In a highly anticipated exhibition match ahead of the Paris Olympics, Team USA defeated Team Canada 86-72. Seeing superstars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid team up made for a momentous beginning, even if it came off the heels of Kevin Durant sitting out and Kawhi Leonard being replaced with Derrick White.

The performance from the Americans was quite rocky, though, as the offense lacked motion for much of the game and there were more than a handful of sloppy moments. It looked like a bunch of guys playing together for the first time ever or in a long time, which is tough to handle even for the best of the best from the NBA.

The biggest highlight of the night came in the third quarter when James and Curry got out on the fast break together. James dribbled up the right slot, Curry running down the left. Dillon Brooks, the last line of defense, reached for a pass from James but missed. Curry dished it right back as James caught it with two hands and threw it down. The bucket capped off a quick 6-0 run that gave Team USA a little more breathing room before busting the doors wide open later in the game.

This was what everyone wanted to see. James and Curry are not only two of the greatest basketball players ever but are more likely to deliver insane highlights because of the creativity and uniqueness of their styles of play.

In the postgame interview with FS1's Kristina Pink, Curry couldn’t contain his excitement. James said that it was just a moment between two players who love the game.

“We love to play the game of basketball and try to share [with] each other,” James said “I missed him in the first half on a wide-open three that I threw out of bounds but he was able to connect with me on the lob. It’s fun. We play the game at a high level but more importantly, we just play the game that we love the right way and that’s the result of it.”

LeBron James, Stephen Curry lead Team USA to win in exhibition vs. Team Canada

Stephen Curry and LeBron James teaming up in a legitimately competitive environment — unlike the time they played on the same All-Star Game roster together in 2021 — should make for some incredible moments. After spending big chunks of their prime years dueling on the biggest stage in the NBA, they’re coming together on Team USA to bring home the gold medal.

Anthony Edwards led all scorers with 13 points on 6-10 shooting off the bench — validating his stance that he’s the top option for the Americans — while Curry scored 12, James tallied seven points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals and Anthony Davis stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and two assists. RJ Barrett led the Canadians with 12 points to go along with five rebounds while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dillon Brooks each scored 10.

Team USA will look to conquer Group C in the Olympics, which consists of Serbia, Puerto Rico and South Sudan, while Team Canada will look to come out on top in Group A against Spain, Greece and Australia. The Americans' next exhibition comes in Abu Dhabi against Australia on Monday.