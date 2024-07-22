Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum's status for the 2024 Paris Olympics was recently in question after he suffered an injury scare during the Australian national team's final exhibition game. Exum appeared to have endured a finger injury and he exited the game as a result.

Grant Afseth of Sports Illustrated provided an important Exum update on Monday, reporting that the guard has a compound finger dislocation but there is no fracture. Afseth also reports that Exum is expected to play for the Australian national team in the Olympics despite the injury concern.

Dante Exum set for important role with Australian national team

Exum will play a big role for Australia in the 2024 Olympics. He will be joined by other NBA players such as Patty Mills, Joe Ingles and former Mavericks teammate Josh Green.

Australia has produced impressive basketball talent over the years. They should have an opportunity to make some noise in the Olympics. The team is not the favorite by any means, but they certainly should not be overlooked. There is more than enough veteran prowess on the roster to help Australia pull off some upsets.

Exum has played both in the NBA and overseas. His basketball future was in question before landing a contract with the Mavericks before the 2023-24 season. Exum enjoyed a number of big moments in Dallas during the 2023-24 campaign. Although his playing time decreased in the postseason, Exum was still an impactful player overall.

Exum's impact on Mavericks

Exum had not played in the NBA since 2020-21 before the 2023-24 season. The Mavs gave him an opportunity and Exum ultimately averaged 7.8 points per game on 53.3 percent field goal and 49.1 percent three-point shooting across 55 games played (17 starts). Exum averaged just under 20 minutes per outing as well.

He had some ups and downs in Dallas. Still, it was a promising step for a player who previously endured uncertainty in his basketball career. Exum will hope to positively impact Dallas in 2024-25.

For now, he will focus on overcoming his finger injury and helping the Australian national team in the Olympics.