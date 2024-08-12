A Noah Lyles soundbite is once again making waves around the NBA world. The Olympics gold medalist raised eyebrows when he seemingly expressed his frustration with Adidas for choosing to prioritize Anthony Edwards and his new shoe last year. Now, he is looking to explain why he did not attend the Minnesota Timberwolves star's release event.

“There is a rumor going around that I did not go to {Anthony Edwards'} shoe release because he didn’t deserve it,” Lyles posted on X, formerly Twitter. “That is not the case. He definitely deserves his shoes. He is an amazing player. The problem was finding time based on my prior engagements. Congratulations on Becoming an Olympic champion!”

This response comes after the 27-year-old American sprinter revealed that the sports apparel company, which he first signed with in 2016, invited him for the unveiling of Edwards' AE 1 sneaker last December. Lyles had been negotiating a contract extension with Adidas at the time and was also pushing for his own shoe deal. He took umbrage with the invite, which he ostensibly perceived to be an empty gesture.

Noah Lyles' Anthony Edwards-Adidas comments

“You want to do what?” Lyles told Time Magazine's Sean Gregory earlier this year. “You want to invite me to [an event for] a man who has not even been to an NBA Finals? In a sport that you don’t even care about? And you’re giving him a shoe? No disrespect: the man is an amazing athlete. He is having a heck of a year. I love that they saw the insight to give him a shoe, because they saw that he was going to be big. All I’m asking is, ‘How could you not see that for me?’”

The brash and outspoken athlete's compliments were overshadowed by the slights that preceded them. It is easy to see why people would assume that he no-showed Edwards' sneaker coronation out of bitterness or in an effort to send a message to Adidas. But Lyles insists it was only his schedule that prevented him from formally celebrating the All-NBA Second-Team selection.

While clarity is always appreciated, such rumors would probably not have surfaced had he chosen his words more carefully. It also feels short-sighted to point out Edwards' lack of NBA Finals experience when, at the time, Lyles had yet to win an Olympics gold medal.

Following the Paris Summer Games, both men are riding high and enjoying a lucrative business relationship with Adidas (Lyles signed a new deal in February). So, maybe nothing at all will come from the Time interview and subsequent speculation.

Lyles talks a lot, but he is also the new “fastest man in the world”

Noah Lyles is not for everyone. He has made himself a polarizing figure by touting his greatness and publicly underestimating his competition. His NBA opinions only ruffled more feathers. But no one can deny Lyles' elite talent and ability.

Lyles came into Paris as a six-time world champion eager to solidify his star status with an Olympics triumph. He did just that in the men's 100-meters final, thrillingly winning the gold medal in a photo finish that will be replayed for decades. In addition to the victory and extra endorsements that are sure to follow, Lyles now also owns the title of world's fastest man.

The feel-good mood dampened a bit, however, after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Despite the terrible luck, the Gainesville, Florida native still secured the bronze medal in the 200-meters. He returns to the United States as a household name.

Anthony Edwards capped off the most significant year of his career as well, helping Team USA win its fifth consecutive men's basketball gold medal on Saturday. Since he is a confident individual in his own right, the 23-year-old might understand Lyles' perspective on the Adidas situation.

Though, he also could use those NBA Finals comments as bulletin board material if he so chooses.