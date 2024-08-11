The Team USA women's basketball team won a nail-biter against France in the gold medal game on Aug. 11, winning their eighth consecutive gold medal. New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu was a part of the win, and to celebrate she went over courtside to share a moment with Kobe Bryant's family.

Ionescu went over and hugged Bryant's daughters: Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, and also hugged Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant. The Liberty guard has always had a great relationship with the Bryant family, and with this being her first gold medal, it wasn't a surprise that she wanted to celebrate with them after the win.

Sabrina Ionescu has a great relationship with Kobe Bryant's family

Sabrina Ionescu was a mentee of the late Kobe Bryant and has maintained contact with his three daughters. Bianka Bryant, Kobe and Vanessa's seven-year-old daughter, spent time with Ionescu earlier this year in New York.

During Kobe's memorial service at the Staples Center, and spoke about the impact that both he and Gianna had on her life.

“I carry Kobe and Gigi with me every day and honor their legacies through my dedication to the game,” Ionescu said during the service. “I wake up every day grateful for the platform I've been given and I strive to lead by example and serve as a role model for young people and especially girls to pursue sports — a platform Kobe and Gigi were passionate about.”

Team USA defeated France 67-66 in the gold medal game. The game was intense from beginning to end, and at halftime, the score was tied 25-25. At one point, the French led by 10 points in the third quarter, but Team USA stormed back. A'ja Wilson finished the game with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and four blocks, and Kelsey Plum and Kahleah Copper each had 12 points off the bench.