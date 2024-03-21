Viewers can expect a touch of NFL influence during the 2024 Summer Olympics coverage on NBC. Scott Hanson, known for hosting NFL Red Zone will be anchoring the Gold Zone, as announced by NBC on Wednesday morning.
The Gold Zone will be available on Peacock for a two-week period, running from July 27 to Aug. 10, airing from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the East Coast.
“With up to 40 events happening simultaneously during the Paris Olympic Games, Gold Zone will present viewers with the best and most compelling moments happening at any time,” Peacock said in a statement.
“Gold Zone’s daily offering will provide viewers with the most comprehensive and all-encompassing live whip-around coverage of any Olympic Games to date.”
Scott Hanson, from red to gold
Scott Hanson, renowned for his role as the host of NFL Red Zone, will kick off the daily coverage on Peacock during the Paris Olympics. He has been the face of NFL Red Zone since it started in 2009, guiding viewers through every touchdown and thrilling moment live on Sunday afternoons to widespread praise.
Additionally, Hanson is a familiar presence on NFL Network, hosting on-location coverage of events such as the Super Bowl and NFL Draft. This marks Hanson's debut Olympic assignment.
Other Gold Zone hosts
Andrew Siciliano, known for his roles as a host and play-by-play announcer on NFL Network, as well as his stint as the host of the Red Zone Channel on DIRECTV from 2005 to 2022, will join Gold Zone as a host after Hanson each day. Siciliano previously hosted NBC Sports’ Gold Zone coverage during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, who co-host American Ninja Warrior on NBC, will also co-host the closing Gold Zone coverage each day following Siciliano.
This will be Iseman's third Olympics with NBC Sports, while Gbajabiamila is participating in his second Olympics. Both served as hosts of Peacock’s Tokyo Olympics morning show, Tokyo Live, in 2021. Additionally, Iseman was a host on Peacock’s coverage of the Beijing Olympics in 2022, while Gbajabiamila is a co-host of The Talk.
Throughout the day, the hosts will be joined by special guests to enhance the coverage. NBCU's Paris Olympics' Gold Zone program will feature additional hosts and programming details, which will be announced soon. Viewers can also catch Gold Zone on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app through “TV Everywhere” for customers with pay-TV subscriptions.
Olympic viewership has seen a decline in recent years. For instance, the Tokyo Olympics averaged 15.5 million viewers, a notable drop from the 26.7 million viewers that tuned in for the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. Similarly, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics recorded an average viewership of 10.7 million, marking it as the least-watched Games in primetime in NBC's history.