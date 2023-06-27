DirecTV users, do not fret, you will be still able to consume seven hours of commercial-free football starting Sunday, September 10th. After the digital satellite service announced the end of their own, longtime running version of NFL RedZone last season, they are coming right back with the Scott Hanson-iteration that other viewers have become so fixated on.

“DirecTV announced that they have signed a multi-year deal to carry NFL Network and NFL RedZone on all their platforms,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team reported Tuesday. NFL Network host Andrew Siciliano had anchored the DirecTv Sunday NFL Ticket RedZone coverage since 2009. Although there will be an adjustment period for consumers who treasured their football-watching routine, many fans and even players vouch for Hanson.



Twitter chimed in on this big announcement, with some people choosing to weigh in on their RedZone host of preference. “Siciliano was very good but Scott is just on another level,” Twitter user Corey posted. Chris Jenis did a 180 and sided with the NFL Total Access host. “The Andrew Siciliano redzone was 1000x better. Sad day. Rip.”

the only redzone that matters — SUPER BOWL LVIII CHAMPIONS 🏆 (@crouforlife) June 27, 2023

The @AndrewSiciliano redzone was 1000x better. Sad day. Rip — Chris Jenis (@TopherJenis5) June 27, 2023

Hopefully this does not lead to an ugly debate and both men can have their hard work properly appreciated. Hanson has resonated with many fans due to his relatable expressions of raw enthusiasm and occasional disbelief. DirecTV could not afford to not air NFL RedZone anymore, as so many people base their provider decisions on sports packages.

Securing this contract was essential, but perhaps it is already too late to regain some of the customers they might have lost. “Bruh everyone just got nfl redzone and nfl ticket on youtube tv,” Anthony Keneally tweeted.

Regardless, there will be multiple options for people to entirely immerse themselves in a screen for an entire day. And people wonder why football has definitively become America's new pastime.