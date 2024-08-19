After an unforgettable run at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Team USA star gymnast Simone Biles is back home having a great time. Recently, Biles and her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, went out for dinner. Dining out is a normal activity shared by any couple, but what made Biles and Owens' restaurant experience at Maple & Ash stand out was what was written on the menu.

Simone Biles and Owens posed for a photo with the menu that had the following three-word NSFW remark: “OLYMPIC F***ING CHAMPION.

Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens had unique restaurant experience

It may be vulgar, but the point was nevertheless correct. Indeed, Biles is an undisputed Olympic champion — multiple times, even. At the 2024 Summer Games, Biles won three gold medals by topping the field in the team, all-around, and vault events. She also bagged a silver in the floor exercise. Overall in her decorated Olympic career that started at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, Biles has seven gold medals. In addition, she has two silvers and two bronze medals.

Maple & Ash posted the couple's image with the menu on their official Instagram account and it has already gotten over 8,600 likes at the time of this writing. Here are also some of the comments made by Instagram users about the photo:

“We love you Simone & we love maple & ash!!!!!” – nicsmile

“A very demure and mindful menu for a very demure and mindful Olympian,” a seemingly sarcastic duke.lesling said.

“Dine where the Olymplians dine 🤌” -jmt2032

“👏👏 GOATs allowed in Maple dining room.” – soupformayor

“And she has the best taste in restaurants woot woot!!❤️🙌🔥” – ninabeansmac

“No wonder she won!!!!!” – brian_mf_banks

Moreover, the restaurant shared a strong declaration about Simone Biles being the greatest of all-time, via Instagram Stories.

As one of the most recognizable and most successful athletes in the history of the Olympics, Biles can always expect incredible treatment from any establishment she walks into. It will always be an honor for any restaurant or business to be in the presence of Biles, who could still be eyeing a return to the Olympics in 2029 when the city of Los Angeles gets its turn again to host the quadrennial event.

For now, Biles will be busy supporting Owens, as the 2024 NFL season nears.

Owens and the Bears will play the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL preseason finale this coming Thursday. Chicago will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sep. 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field in Windy City.