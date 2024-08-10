In the aftermath of a controversial decision by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) that may see Jordan Chiles lose her bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, USA gymnastics stars Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee have voiced their strong support for their teammate.

The situation has sparked intense debate within the gymnastics community and beyond, raising questions about fairness in scoring and the mental toll such controversies take on athletes.

Jordan Chiles, a key member of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team, initially secured a bronze medal in the floor exercise final at the Paris Olympics. However, this achievement has been overshadowed by a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which found that the inquiry leading to the adjustment of Chiles' score was improperly granted.

According to CAS, the appeal was submitted past the one-minute deadline, rendering it invalid.

As a result, the judges' original score of 13.666 was reinstated, placing Chiles fifth in the event, just outside the podium positions. This decision has thrust Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu, who originally held the third position with a score of 13.7, back into the bronze medal spot.

However, the final decision on whether Chiles will have to return her medal lies with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), adding another layer of uncertainty to the already tense situation.

In the wake of the controversy, Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, took to social media to express her unwavering support for Chiles.

“Sending you so much love Jordan. Keep your chin up Olympic champ! We love you!” Biles wrote, emphasizing the unity and strength within the U.S. gymnastics team. Biles’ message resonated with many in the gymnastics community, who have been rallying around Chiles during this difficult time.

Sunisa Lee also expressed her frustration and disappointment with the ruling. In a strongly worded statement shared on social media, Lee questioned the fairness of the decision and called out the inconsistency in the judging process.

“All this talk about the athlete, what about the judges?? Completely unacceptable. This is awful and I’m gutted for Jordan,” Lee said, capturing the sentiment of many who believe that the handling of the appeal has been deeply flawed.

Reactions from USA Gymnastics and USOPC for Jordan Chiles controversy

The situation has also prompted reactions from the governing bodies of U.S. gymnastics. Both USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) issued a joint statement expressing their dismay over the CAS ruling.

They emphasized that the inquiry into Chiles’ score was filed in good faith and in accordance with FIG rules, and condemned the harsh criticism Chiles has faced online.

“Throughout the appeal process, Jordan has been subject to consistent, utterly baseless, and extremely hurtful attacks on social media. No athlete should be subject to such treatment,” the statement read.

They were protecting her against harsh online critics saying she stole the bronze from another more deserving contender.

The controversy has taken a significant emotional toll on Jordan Chiles. After the CAS ruling, Chiles shared a series of messages on social media, indicating that she would be stepping away from the platforms for her mental health.

“I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health thank you,” she wrote, followed by a post featuring broken heart emojis.

The decision has not only impacted Chiles but has also stirred significant reactions in Romania. Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced that he would not attend the closing ceremony of the Paris Games in protest of the judging decision.

Nadia Comaneci, the Romanian gymnastics legend, also voiced her displeasure, criticizing the process and its impact on the athletes involved. “I can’t believe we play with athletes’ mental health and emotions like this,” Comaneci wrote on social media.

The Romanian Gymnastics Federation (RGF) filed multiple appeals with CAS, challenging the outcome of the event and the inquiry’s timing. While CAS upheld the appeal regarding Chiles, it denied another appeal related to a deduction against Romanian gymnast Sabrina Voinea for stepping out of bounds during her routine.

As the gymnastics world waits for the IOC’s final decision on whether Chiles will be required to return her medal, the situation remains a point of contention.