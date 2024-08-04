Simone Biles is undeniably the greatest gymnast in the world. Her Olympic medal collection is now officially in the double digits. Biles defeated Brazil's Rebeca Andrade in the vault final on Saturday, winning her third gold medal of the Paris Olympics. It is her 10th Olympic medal and seventh gold medal.

The 2024 Paris Olympics have been a raging success as as comeback tour for Biles. She has more than lived up to the expectations that have built over the past three years following the Tokyo Olympics.

Biles suffered from “twisties” during the Tokyo Olympics and had to pull herself out of the competition. She received a deluge of negative comments following the decision, and it took a toll on her mental health.

“The negative comments, they’re painful after a certain point,” Biles said Saturday. “They hurt, but I'm still in therapy working on all that stuff to just make sure my mental health is well.”

She added, “They’re really quiet now.”

There had been speculation that Simone Biles would officially retire after Saturday's victory. However, she announced that she's leaving the door open for competing in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“Never say never,” Biles said. “The next Olympics is at home, so you just never know, but I am getting really old.”

Taylor Swift's inspiring message for Olympic athletes Simone Biles, Sha'Carri Richardson, Katie Ledecky

American superstar musician Taylor Swift has a message for all of the female members of Team USA at the Paris Olympics.

Swift recorded a message that NBC is using for a promo for the Olympic games.

“Never be afraid to show them who you are…especially when the whole world is watching,” Swift says in the video, used by NBC.

The video makes it clear that Swift is especially directing her message to Simone Biles, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Katie Ledecky. These three women are probably the most popular female athletes representing Team USA at the Paris Olympics.

Each of these three athletes are excelling at the Paris Olympics.

Ledecky has racked up four Olympic medals in Paris, including a gold in the women's 800 meter freestyle and 1500 meter freestyle. Richardson brought home the silver in the women's 100 meter sprint. She may not have as much hardware as Ledecky or Biles, but she has a bright future ahead of her.

“There's no one way to be the best, no one way to inspire everyone else who will someday follow,” Swift added in the video. “Do what you love, love what you do.”

The video also uses Taylor Swift's song Style, which plays in the background underneath Swift's words.