Team USA basketball will begin their quest for gold on Sunday at the 2024 Paris Olympics as they face Nikola Jokic and Serbia. The Americans are a heavy favorite to win it all thanks to their star-studded lineup led by the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, among others, but Steph in particular knows that the States cannot believe they're superior to everyone else.

“We’re not invincible,” Curry said prior to the tournament opener. Via The Athletic:

Anthony Davis is also aware that a lot of other teams in the Olympics are loaded with talent, hence why Team USA must keep their foot on the gas pedal at all times:

“We don’t take these things for granted,” Davis said. “You don’t come in like, ‘Oh, we’re the “Monstars” and we’re just going to crush everybody.’ Like, those days are long over.”

Head coach Steve Kerr reiterated that statement:

“It’s the strongest field ever,” Kerr said. “The game gets better and better globally, more and more NBA players, but also teams are more and more comfortable playing against us, and so we know that every game’s going to be difficult and we have to prepare for that and be ready because these teams are coming after us.”

Can Team USA get it done?

Curry, Bron, AD, KD, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, the list goes on. On paper, absolutely no one has any business beating the Americans, who are essentially an NBA All-Star team. Tune-up games leading up to Paris weren't all that convincing though, despite going 5-0. They barely beat South Sudan and Germany.

Team USA has won gold five times at the Olympics and has a legitimate chance at making it six. Group C will see them also play South Sudan and Puerto Rico after taking on the Serbs, who they already beat in exhibition play.