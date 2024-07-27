The road to a Gold Medal in Paris, France starts now! With a talented field of countries who possess the best basketball players in the world, there is no doubt that the next couple of weeks will be a treat for fans all across the globe. With that being said, it is time to check out our Olympics odds series, where the reigning NBA MVP in Nikola Jokic's upcoming Olympic props prediction and pick will be revealed.

Leading Serbia, the Denver Nuggets superstar last participated in the Olympic Games back in 2016 when he was just 21 years of age. Before it was certain that Jokic would become a household name, he was busy being a major contributor in leading his home country to a Silver Medal eight years ago. After skipping out on the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Jokic is back and better than ever. Will the Serbian big-man continue to add to his impressive basketball legacy by shocking Team USA for the Gold Medal?

2024 Olympics Odds: Nikola Jokic Props Odds

Nikola Jokic to Record Most Points in Olympics: +790

Nikola Jokic to Record Most Rebounds in Olympics: +310

Nikola Jokic to Record Most Assists in Olympics: +730

Why Nikola Jokic Could Record Most Points in Olympics

Arguably enough, Nikola Jokic is the current best player in the world and that is expected to be the case when the Olympics kick off this weekend. Unlike his role with the Denver Nuggets, it will be Jokic who may be called upon to score the basketball more than he is accustomed to. Of course, Jokic should be more than up to the task after serving as the NBA's tenth-leading scorer this past season with an average of 26.4 points per game.

All in all, the biggest obstacle standing in Jokic's way will be the sheer star power across the globe that are participating in these games. Whether it's the dynamic play of the LeBron James-led American team or Giannis Antetokounmpo paving the way for Greece, this Olympics will prove to be no joke in the points category. Still, Jokic fails to possess any weaknesses in his offensive game as his ability to wreak havoc in all three phases offensively may be second to none. Taking the three-time NBA MVP to lead the Olympics in scoring wouldn't be the worst bet in the world.

Why Nikola Jokic Could Record Most Rebounds in Olympics

On paper, there may not be a more formidable force on the glass than Jokic himself. Standing at 6'11”, there are few players in the world that can go toe to toe with Jokic's strength down on the block. Not only is Jokic dominant with his knack to corral defensive rebounds, but he also is an absolute pest with his ability to snag offensive rebounds at a hectic pace. Just ask some of the best bigs in the world such as Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid and they'll tell you just how fundamentally sound of a rebounder Jokic has become over the past several years.

Although not gifted with supreme athleticism, Jokic is as crafty as it gets as he often uses his smarts to his own advantage. For example, Jokic loves to tap the ball to himself with the ball in mid-air to gain control of rebounds. Clearly, Joker isn't going to outjump most players, but his clever ways and his next-level hand-eye coordination are what stands out on the hardwood when he is at his best rebounding.

Why Nikola Jokic Could Record Most Assists in Olympics

Is Nikola Jokic the best-passing big man of all time? A case could be made. Not only that, but Jokic's court vision and skill set to find his open teammates is truly a sight to behold.

All in all, it all begins with Nikola's selfless, pass-first style of play that is contagious to the rest of his teammates. With the passing ability of Magic Johnson but in a center's body, the Nuggets star favors setting up his peers for open and clean looks on the offensive end of the floor.

At the moment, it is Jokic who possesses loftier odds at +1500 to come out on top in this statistical category, but don't put it past the Joker!

Final Nikola Jokic 2024 Olympics Props Prediction

During his previous participation in the 2016 Summer Olympics which saw Serbia win the Silver Medal, Jokic tallied 9.1 points in eight appearances. While that was only the fourth-most points averaged on Team Serbia, the 29-year-old center left an impact on the floor no other Serbian could. Now serving as the number one scoring, facilitating, and rebounding option for Serbia, it isn't out of the question that Jokic could end up leading in any or all of these statistical categories in these Olympic games.

Nikola Jokic 2024 Olympics Props Prediction: Jokic to Record Most Points in Olympics (+790), Nikola Jokic to Record Most Assists in Olympics (+310), Nikola Jokic to Record Most Rebounds in Olympics (+1500)