Fans waited a long time to witness the first Olympics experience of future Hall of Famer and Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry. And it was well worth it. He shined in the City of Light and helped Team USA avoid its most shocking elimination in 20 years, as the Americans roared back to defeat Serbia, 95-91.

After trailing by as many as 17 points and entering the fourth quarter still down double-digits, the United States looked to be thoroughly outclassed by its opponent. Serbia made timely 3-pointers and stayed active on the offensive glass throughout the contest, leaving the heavy Olympic favorites stunningly vulnerable heading down the stretch. Curry did his part to ensure that Team USA had just enough life to hang around.

Following a poor stretch of late, the greatest shooter of all-time exploded to begin the semifinals matchup. He scored 17 of his squad's 23 first-quarter points. When LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant cut the deficit and applied pressure on Nikola Jokic (17 points and 11 assists) and the Serbians, Curry took it upon himself to cap off the momentous comeback.

He knocked down a 3-pointer to put Team USA on top, 87-86, with less than two and a half minutes remaining in the game. It was the country's first lead since the score was 13-12. The four-time NBA champion then stole the ball and dropped it in the basket to increase the United States' momentum. He sealed the deal on the free throw line with eight seconds left.

James and company were understandably fired up after the final buzzer sounded, as everyone took in this glorious Stephen Curry display.

Stephen Curry draws huge praise for heroic Olympics effort

The best moments in men's basketball Olympics history will surely include the night Team USA escaped the Grim Reaper's grasp, and the man most responsible for lifting it to another Gold Medal showdown.

One star in particular was left in in complete amazement. “Man, that was a God-like performance,” Kevin Durant said of Curry's 36-point showing, per Ben Golliver of The Washington Post.

The 36-year-old guard treated Bercy Arena and those watching around the globe to a vintage “Chef Curry” eruption, both at the beginning and end of the game. He was a sensational 12-of-19 from the field and drained nine 3-pointers. Fans have seen him bury teams countless times before, but this outburst deserve a special place in the Stephen Curry highlight-reel.

Kevin Durant and all of Team USA are counting themselves fortunate to have seen it up close in Paris. Curry looks to win his first Olympics Gold Medal on Saturday against France. The only way to top the heartbreaker he inflicted on Serbia is to crush the hopes of the host country.