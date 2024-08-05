During the 2024 Olympics, Kevin Durant has been a history-maker, trash-talker and mentor. But one role he has not occupied in Paris is that of a starter for Team USA.

The future Hall of Famer has come off the bench in the United States' first three games after nursing a left calf strain in the lead-up to the Olympics. He has been effective nevertheless, most notably exploding for 23 points in just 17 minutes in a blowout win versus Serbia on July 28. The prolific scorer has publicly embraced his reserve duties and upheld the theme of selflessness that has defined this Team USA run.

And it is a good thing he has, because there will apparently be no change to his role for the remainder of the Paris Games.

“We've found a good groove,” head coach Steve Kerr said, via the SportsCenter Instagram account. “If Kevin had been here from day one, chances are he would be starting. That was the plan coming in, but given that he missed all of our friendlies and came in late, we kind of established a lineup that we liked.”

Kevin Durant is excelling in a different role for Team USA

The four-time NBA championship-winning Golden State Warriors HC loves the offensive punch Durant gives him in the second unit and does not see the need to push him into the starting five. Labels hold no significance, however, since Kerr plans to lean on the 35-year-old more as the competition stiffens in the quarterfinals and beyond.

“He played so well {against Serbia} and he fit so well with that group… so there's no plans on changing that,” Kerr admitted. “But of course, as the games get more difficult, my guess is Kevin will be playing more and more minutes.”

While no one has questioned the talent of this iteration of Team USA, many wondered how playing time would be distributed. There are many mouths to feed on this roster, all of whom are used to being well-fed at the NBA level. Kerr has struggled at times to accommodate everyone, benching both Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid during the group stage.

They handled the move with grace, however, just as Kevin Durant is doing in what is expected to be his final run with Team USA. Regardless of what lineup Steve Kerr rolls out for Tuesday's game against Brazil, fans know it will be a supremely talented, skilled and experienced one. They also know that Durant is still undeniably one of the most important players on the squad.