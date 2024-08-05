At only 22-years-old, Minnesota Timberwolves superstar guard Anthony Edwards is still, in many ways, just a kid. Yes, Edwards stands 6'6″ and is one of the most impressive athletic specimens who has ever stepped on an NBA floor, but the way that he carries himself is often like a kid in the proverbial candy store. And never has that been more evident than during the 2024 Summer Olympics, as Edwards has been able to bask in the presence of the game's greatest players, including his childhood idol, Kevin Durant.

“It’s everything I’ve ever dreamed of,” Edwards said of playing with Durant, according to Marc J. Spears of Andscape. “Hell yeah. Him and ‘Bron are the best two team people. They always want to see the person next to them shine. I’m the same way. It’s perfect.”

What makes Anthony Edwards so unique is that despite the obvious and genuine love and admiration he has for Kevin Durant, there isn't even a hint of intimidation when Edwards has gone up against Durant during NBA action. That bravado is what gives Ant Man a chance to eventually end up the face of the NBA, and what's scary is, he has so much more room to grow as a player.

“We’re trying to help him take another step,” Team USA head coach Steve Kerr said of Edwards. “He is a very young player. The talent is overwhelming. And as he continues to learn how to use it and be efficient with his play, he will be unguardable.”

Anthony Edwards awaits opportunity to shine during Olympics knockout rounds

Team USA cruised through their first three games of the Olympics Tournament, defeating Serbia, South Sudan and Puerto Rico by an average of over 21 points per game. But with group play now in the rearview mirror, Team USA faces a win or go-home-without-the-Gold reality for the next week, and the competition is bound to get tougher and tougher by the round.

“It’s the knockout rounds, all the teams that are really good teams,” Edwards said. “They got NBA players. They compete at a high level. They’re supposed to be hard.”

These upcoming supposed-to-be-hard games against teams that compete at a high level… are they a worry for Anthony Edwards?

“I want to dunk on somebody, but I haven’t got a lane yet. I’m glad I got that one [windmill]. I hope catch somebody the next three games.”

Eh, not so much.