Team USA is only three wins away from winning their fifth straight Olympic gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, to accomplish such a feat, they must remain locked in on defense.

“We know what wins a FIBA game,” Golden State Warriors and Team USA head coach Steve Kerr said. “We are just completely focused on our defense … and then the beauty of our team and the talent, the depth of our talent is that from one game to the next, we've got lots of guys who have the ability to get rolling.”

Since FIBA rules differ from what Team USA's NBA All-Star-laden roster is used to, leaning on defense has been vital. With the United States opening up the knockout portion of the 2024 Olympics against Brazil, Team USA will stick to its core values. Their quest for Olympic glory could end sooner than expected if they don't.

“It's important to focus on keeping that identity now that you're playing the best teams,” Kerr said.

Since arriving in Paris for the 2024 Olympics, Team USA has gone 3-0. More impressively, they've held opponents to 84.3 points per game while scoring 105.7 points. Despite the low scoring numbers, that 21.4-point differential drives home how focused Team USA is on defense. More importantly, it drives home how they can go for gold again.

Defensive wins championships gold medals in the Olympics

While Team USA's path to defending its crown won't be easy, knowing who it is as a team is key. From there, it can fine-tune its game plans based on the opponent, making hanging with the United States even more difficult.

The fine-tuning focus has been rebounding in preparations for Brazil. Team USA has been outrebounded by its opponents so far, 124-123. However, the United States has allowed 14 offensive rebounds per game. Brazil averages 13 offensive rebounds per game, and Kerr said he's expecting the team to try to “maul” the Americans on the boards.

However, while rebounding might be the focus, it's only an additional feature of Team USA's core foundation.

“Looking ahead, we just keep the main thing the main thing,” said Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo. “We can make the game truly simple for us because we're so talented. Everybody just has the right mindset.”

Abebayo, former NBA MVP and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, and Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis have been shouldering the big-man responsibilities for Team USA. All three are defensive monsters individually, embodying Team USA's identity. These monsters are even more fearsome, spearheading America's defensive grind-set.

More importantly, the trio has averaged 13.3 rebounds per game. Brazil's big men, meanwhile, have averaged only 13.0 rebounds per game. That number is somewhat skewed after Bruno Caboclo had 17 rebounds against Japan. Nevertheless, Team USA still has a slight edge and, with their game plan, a roadmap to victory.