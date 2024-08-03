Team USA is getting some bad news ahead of a key matchup against Puerto Rico on Saturday. Jrue Holiday is out for the game, per ESPN. Holiday is dealing with an ankle injury.

Team USA will have to find a way to win without Holiday, as it rolls through the Paris Olympics. The Americans defeated South Sudan on Wednesday and are looking to stay on top of the competition. Holiday turned his ankle in that game, and it appears he needs more time to heal.

Holiday was expected to be a starter in Team USA's contest against Puerto Rico. He didn't start the South Sudan game, but did play right away against Serbia. Team USA has several options to go with instead of Holiday, including Derrick White or Tyrese Haliburton.

Holiday plays for the Boston Celtics. He is a former first round NBA Draft pick, selected 17th in the 2009 class.

Team USA in the Olympics

Team USA is favored to defeat Puerto Rico on Saturday. The American team is performing well in the Paris Olympics, after nearly losing a warm-up exhibition before the games against South Sudan. LeBron James needed a late layup to lift the American team in that contest. The near loss seems to have been a wake up call.

Team USA is 2-0 in the Olympics, playing in Group C. The team also has the best point differential of any club in the Paris games. An impressive victory over Puerto Rico would give the Americans the top seed in the games going forward, in the knockout round.

“We want the No. 1 seed,” Kerr told reporters, per ESPN. “It gives you the best matchup in the quarterfinals. So if we drop down to two or three — which I think is unlikely, but we've got to take care of our business — we possibly have a much tougher opponent.”

The Olympics continue through August 11. Team USA fans hope Jrue Holiday can return soon.