What's a better way to build team chemistry than by taking a photo together? The Team USA women's basketball team took advantage of a recent break from the Olympic Games to recreate the iconic photo taken by the men's team, led by LeBron James. Both teams remain on the hunt for a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. On Wednesday, the women's team advanced to the semifinal against Australia after a rout of Nigeria, 88-74. During the games, the combo of Las Vegas Aces star A'Ja Wilson and New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart has proven deadly.

On the other hand, Team USA men's basketball defeated Serbia, 95-91, thanks to Stephen Curry's heroic performance and James' triple double, advancing to the gold medal game against France on Saturday.

Check out this photo of the USA women's basketball team hanging out in Paris on this post shared on X, formerly Twitter.

The dominance of Team USA women's basketball

With their comfortable win over Nigeria, the USA women's basketball team has won 59 consecutive Olympic games. They have also gone undefeated with a 3-0 record in the group stage, winning each game by double-digits, a 13-point victory over Belgium being their closest margin of victory. It might be safe to say at this point that this women's team is a global powerhouse, although they will face what may be their first real test in these Olympics in the Australian team.

After all, the Aussies have six active WNBA players on their team: Jade Melbourne, Kristy Wallace, Stephanie Talbot, Sami Whitcomb, Alanna Smith, and Ezi Magbegor. Moreover, legendary Seattle Storm forward Lauren Jackson leads the team, along with New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello.

USA medal chances

To secure another gold, Team USA might have to rely even more heavily on their core of All-Stars. Besides Wilson and Stewart, the team features fellow Aces star Kelsey Plum, Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner, Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, and another Mercury standout Kahleah Copper. Copper is also the WNBA's second-leading scorer.

Meanwhile, the men's squad had passed their most difficult test in this Olympics after a historic comeback win over Nikola Jokic and Serbia. The Serbians had led for much of the game and by as much as 17 points. With 7:19 left, they led by 11 points until two threes from Kevin Durant and Devin Booker cut it down to five.

Then, LeBron James activated his clutch gene and scored the game-tying bucket before Curry shot the go-ahead three with 2:16 left. The greatest shooter in NBA history put up 36 points and made nine threes in the victory, just one point shy of matching Carmelo Anthony's all-time Olympic scoring record of 36 points in the 2012 London games.