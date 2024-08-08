The Olympics semifinal battle between Serbia and Team USA was a nail-biter. Steve Kerr's Stars and Stripes looked done for after a horrendous first half but a three-headed monster started to awaken for them. LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Joel Embiid all blazed up for the squad. Eventually, it got them the win over the Nikola Jokic-led team, and the Golden State Warriors legend even netted a historic feat.

The Paris 2024 Olympics seem to be all about breaking scoring records. It was Kevin Durant usurping Lisa Leslie for the all-time scoring crown just a few days prior. Now, Stephen Curry holds the most points scored in an elimination game for Team USA, per Evan Abrams of Action Network.

The Warriors legend was absolutely lethal on all three levels of scoring. He finished this Olympics clash against Serbia by knocking down 12 out of his 19 shots from the field. The fact that he only missed five of his 14 attempts from three signaled that Nikola Jokic was going to see a vintage performance from the original splash brother. All of which added up to him scoring 36 points to get the record.

It was not only in scoring where he was most reliable. Curry was also directing traffic on offense through his off-ball movement. The directives from Steve Kerr were quite clear, let him come off screens and get in rhythm such that he could heave from wherever he wanted in the second half. A byproduct of this decision was the Warriors legend getting into such good positions to grab rebounds. In the end, he notched eight rebounds for Team USA.

Stephen Curry gets help from Team USA at the Olympics semifinals

With the amount of points that Curry scored, one would think that it was an immaculate carry job. While part of that can be true, other members of Steve Kerr's squad also showed up. LeBron James notched only the fourth triple-double in Olympics history with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. Joel Embiid also decided to light up Nikola Jokic and Serbia with his midrange game. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar and former Most Valuable Player went 8-11 on his field goals to total 19 points.

Clearly, the world has caught up to the talent of Team USA. However, this does not mean that they should not be able to pull off wins like this. Now, only a towering young Frenchman stands in their way of bringing home yet another gold medal to the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave.